Mark Wood awaits specialist verdict to allay elbow fracture fears

Mark Wood will find out this week if he has suffered a stress fracture in his right elbow, and whether he needs surgery to rectify the problem.

The England quick, who registered in the mid-90s consistently this summer - along with a top speed of 97.1mph against West Indies at Trent Bridge - was originally withdrawn from the Sri Lanka series as a precaution after picking up a right groin strain during the first Test against Sri Lanka. It was only then that a routine check of his elbow, which he had felt was stiff during the West Indies series earlier this summer, eventually led to him being ruled out of this winter's Test tours of Pakistan and New Zealand.

The ECB medical team remain hopeful that surgery will not be required, though this week's appointment will determine that for sure. An initial scan three weeks ago at King Edward VII's Hospital in London was promising, with specialists stating at the time that there did not seem to be a fracture, and were optimistic he might not require surgery.

In 2022, Wood had two operations on his right elbow to remove bone fragments and cut a ligament that was trapped in the joint, and returned to action back to his best, bowling some of his fastest spells in the next two summers, including the 2023 Ashes. Whether he must go under the knife again, along with confirmation as to whether he does have a stress fracture, should be determined in the coming days.

"It was a bizarre injury," Wood told BBC Test Match Special during the third ODI between England and Australia at Chester-le-Street. "I had a bit of a groin tweak and went for a scan with a stiff elbow which is not uncommon for a fast bowler.

"I was thinking I might need an injection which would give me a perfect time period with having the groin injury. When I was having the scan the doctor looked a little bit concerned and said you better get this checked a little more. They said I have some bone stress in my elbow. I must have been playing with it.

"They were worried it would be a stress fracture but I have got to see a specialist in another few days to determine that. A bit of a bizarre one really."

Wood revealed he has also been advised to use his right side less in everyday life - including carrying his kids.