Brydon Carse in Test squad for Pakistan, Jack Leach recalled

Brydon Carse could be in line for a Test debut, just weeks after serving a ban for betting irregularities, while Jack Leach is back in England's plans for the first time since the tour of India in February, after the selectors named a 17-man squad for their three-match series against Pakistan, which gets underway next month.

Carse, 29, is one of six frontline fast bowlers in England's squad, alongside the left-armer Josh Hull , who has been picked for his maiden Test tour after claiming three wickets on debut in the final Test of the summer, against Sri Lanka at the Kia Oval.

His inclusion comes in the wake of the elbow injury that has ruled Mark Wood, England's fastest bowler, out for the rest of the year. In May, Carse was suspended from all cricket for a total of 16 months (13 suspended) after pleading guilty to making a total of 303 bets on cricket matches, including Durham games in which he was not playing.

Carse was permitted to continue training during his ban, and marked his return to action on August 29 with a century against Somerset at Taunton. His inclusion adds another 90mph option to England's ranks, alongside Gus Atkinson and Olly Stone, who will also make the trip.

Chris Woakes is also recalled for his first overseas engagement since the tour of the Caribbean in March 2022, despite reservations about his effectiveness away from home, where he averages 51.88 compared to 21.59 in the UK. However, having been installed as the leader of England's bowling attack since the retirement of James Anderson earlier this year, Woakes responded well to the responsibility, claiming 24 wickets at 20.25 against West Indies and Sri Lanka.

On the spin-bowling front, Leach is recalled to partner his Somerset team-mate Shoaib Bashir, who has taken over as England's first-choice pick in home conditions. He lost his place after suffering a knee injury during the first Test against India in Hyderabad in February, but claimed 12 wickets in his most recently completed match, against Durham at Taunton.

He has been picked ahead of Tom Hartley, whose seven-wicket haul sealed victory in the Hyderabad Test, with the legspinner Rehan Ahmed preferred as England's third spinner, two years on from his own starring role on debut in Karachi, during their 3-0 victory in their last tour of Pakistan.

On the batting front, Dan Lawrence has paid the price for his frenetic displays against Sri Lanka, in which he made 120 runs at 20 in six innings as a makeshift opener, including a top score of 35. Though he was playing out of position, as a stand-in for Zak Crawley, his performances mean he loses out to Jordan Cox , the uncapped Essex batter who had been with the Test squad in Crawley's absence.

Crawley, who broke his right little finger while fielding during the Edgbaston Test against West Indies, is back in the squad and is said to be making "significant progress in his recovery", with just under a month to go until the first Test of the Pakistan series.

England's captain, Ben Stokes, who missed the Sri Lanka series due to a torn hamstring sustained during the Men's Hundred, is also included, having stayed with the Test squad to work on his rehabilitation throughout the Sri Lanka series, in which Ollie Pope led the side to a 2-1 series win.

England do not yet know for certain where the series will be staged, with the unusual size of their squad a potential reflection of the doubts around the venues. Earlier this week, a PCB spokesman told ESPNcricinfo that Rawalpindi and Multan had been approved for the three Tests, beginning on October 7, but the ECB added that official confirmation is expected later this week.