Live
3rd ODI, Chester-le-Street, September 24, 2024, Australia tour of England
Australia FlagAustralia
(7.2/50 ov) 30/1
England FlagEngland

England chose to field.Stats view

Current RR: 4.09
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 20/1 (4.00)
forecasterLive Forecast:AUS 272
Report

England bowl, Archer in for Stone; Head, Zampa out for Australia

Australia bring in Cameron Green and Sean Abbott as they look to close out series

Alan Gardner
Alan Gardner
24-Sep-2024 • 48 mins ago
Jofra Archer has a laugh at a net session, Bridgetown, Barbados, June 2, 2024

Jofra Archer returned for England  •  Getty Images

Toss England chose to bowl vs Australia
Harry Brook won this third toss in a row as England captain - that bit of the job is going well, at least - and chose to bowl in overcast conditions for the start of the third ODI at Chester-le-Street.
England, 2-0 down and needing a win to keep the series alive, brought Jofra Archer back into their attack, replacing Olly Stone. They will chase for the second game running and while the batters have had trouble adapting to the tempo of ODI cricket, Brook backed an inexperienced side to come good.
"It's a long time to bat [50 overs]. We've picked guys because of their capabilities, they're in their side for a reason, we don't want to change that. Want them to go out there and do what they've done for their counties."
Australia were forced into making two changes, as their difficulties with injury and illness on tour continued. Mitchell Marsh said Travis Head was "a bit sore" and would sit out the game alongside Adam Zampa, who was unwell. Cameron Green and Sean Abbott were the replacements.
"We've got a real good side out today, and a chance of winning the series," Marsh said. "It's about rocking up and trying to win a game for Australia."
England: 1 Ben Duckett, 2 Phil Salt, 3 Will Jacks, 4 Harry Brook (capt), 5 Jamie Smith (wk), 6 Liam Livingstone, 7 Jacob Bethell, 8 Brydon Carse, 9 Jofra Archer, 10 Adil Rashid, 11 Matthew Potts
Australia: 1 Matthew Short, 2 Mitchell Marsh (capt), 4 Steven Smith, 4 Cameron Green 5 Marnus Labuschagne, 6 Alex Carey (wk), 7 Glenn Maxwell, 8 Aaron Hardie, 9 Sean Abbott, 10 Mitchell Starc, 11 Josh Hazlewood
England vs Australia, Australia tour of England

Alan Gardner is a deputy editor at ESPNcricinfo. @alanroderick

Win Probability
AUS 52.6%
AUSENG
100%50%100%AUS InningsENG Innings

Current Over 8 • AUS 30/1

Live Forecast: AUS 272
Powered by Smart Stats
Australia Innings
Player NameRB
MW Short
caught1412
MR Marsh
not out1225
SPD Smith
not out17
Extras(lb 1, w 2)
Total30(1 wkt; 7.2 ovs)
<1 / 3>