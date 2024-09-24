England bowl, Archer in for Stone; Head, Zampa out for Australia

Toss England chose to bowl vs Australia

Harry Brook won this third toss in a row as England captain - that bit of the job is going well, at least - and chose to bowl in overcast conditions for the start of the third ODI at Chester-le-Street.

England, 2-0 down and needing a win to keep the series alive, brought Jofra Archer back into their attack, replacing Olly Stone. They will chase for the second game running and while the batters have had trouble adapting to the tempo of ODI cricket, Brook backed an inexperienced side to come good.

"It's a long time to bat [50 overs]. We've picked guys because of their capabilities, they're in their side for a reason, we don't want to change that. Want them to go out there and do what they've done for their counties."

Australia were forced into making two changes, as their difficulties with injury and illness on tour continued. Mitchell Marsh said Travis Head was "a bit sore" and would sit out the game alongside Adam Zampa , who was unwell. Cameron Green and Sean Abbott were the replacements.

"We've got a real good side out today, and a chance of winning the series," Marsh said. "It's about rocking up and trying to win a game for Australia."

England: 1 Ben Duckett, 2 Phil Salt, 3 Will Jacks, 4 Harry Brook (capt), 5 Jamie Smith (wk), 6 Liam Livingstone, 7 Jacob Bethell, 8 Brydon Carse, 9 Jofra Archer, 10 Adil Rashid, 11 Matthew Potts