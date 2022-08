Suryakumar rises to No. 2 in T20I batting rankings, within two points of top-ranked Babar

Babar, meanwhile, is the only batter in the top three in all international formats at the moment: No. 1 in ODIs and T20Is, and No. 3 in Tests. That might not change immediately, but he might end up losing the top spot in T20Is to Suryakumar, with two games left for India to play in the West Indies, and with Pakistan's next T20I fixture only at the Asia Cup at the end of August, where they start against India