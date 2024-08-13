'I don't need to reinvent the wheel' - de Zorzi takes to life as Test opener

SA batter has set himself the challenge of trying to adjust to different situations without losing the essence of his style

Tony de Zorzi: "It's just about being able to make small little adjustments according to the wicket" • AFP/Getty Images

"I wouldn't say I was trying to entertain people and stuff like that. I don't think I'm quite there to be thinking about it like that."

He hosted the team's video tour diary on their day off in Trinidad, which included a pop-quiz on who would play which sport at the Olympics (swimming was a favourite), designing a makeshift hurdles course for Dane Paterson, a spoof pitch report from Kagiso Rabada, and some politically-incorrect questions on which members of the squad chose not to swim and who was most likely to get sunburnt.

But for those 13 minutes and 20 seconds, nobody could accuse de Zorzi of not trying to entertain.

"It was another opportunity for me to talk nonsense, so I enjoyed it," he said at a press conference. "And it's important that you have those times where you can connect outside of a cricketing environment, because guys are obviously different in a training capacity and in a designated team environment.

"Everyone's quite cool, and keen to socialise and connect with each other in different ways. It's nice to be able to connect and have those days together to just touch base."

Overall, South Africa looked relaxed and rested after a mentally-draining first Test against West Indies in Port of Spain, which went the distance because of a significant number of rain interruptions. As their coach Shukri Conrad had predicted, the match was mostly slow-paced, and run-scoring was tough.

But de Zorzi, in his first outing as the new Test opener, acquitted himself well. In the first innings, he reached his half-century off 78 balls (at a strike rate of 64) upfront and finished on 78, and then hit a second-innings 45 off 60 deliveries to help set South Africa up to post a challenging target for West Indies.

Tony de Zorzi fell for 78 in Port of Spain, but said there is no pressure to score his first Test century • AFP/Getty Images

De Zorzi explained his approach was less about playing his shots, and more about the situation.

"I wouldn't say it was something where I decided I'm going to come out and play Shuks-ball or something. It was just the conditions," he said. "Sometimes it's a bit easier because the ball is harder at the beginning. Being someone who was born up-country [in Johannesburg], I'm used to the ball coming on to the wicket, and scoring a lot squarer on the off side and the leg side. So it is [about] just being cognisant of the fact that I'm obviously going to have to hit a lot straighter for most of my runs."

Having spent his early career on the Highveld, de Zorzi has since moved down to the Western Cape, where he plays on slightly flatter surfaces. But he found the Queen's Park Oval "completely different" to anything he has experienced at home. And he has set himself the challenge of trying to adjust to the differences without losing the essence of his batting style.

"My mindset is that I'm here now, so I've got to just trust myself and back what I've done to get here," he said. "I don't think I have to try to reinvent the wheel in my game plan. It's just about being able to make small little adjustments according to the wicket. So [it's about] being comfortable enough to make a small change - not a massive one - and then just trusting it."

"I've enjoyed the food in the Caribbean. It's really nice, and really healthy. I've found the food is pretty natural, and not as full of preservatives" Tony de Zorzi on his experience as a foodie in the West Indies

In the first Test, that shift was about getting on to the front foot more often than he might do at home, where back-foot play comes more easily. And so far, de Zorzi's small shifts are working. He has now got past 75 twice in five Tests - once at home, and once away - and has shown signs he can go on to get bigger things. But asked if the pressure to score a first Test hundred is lurking, he was philosophical.

"It'll come when it's supposed to," he said. "I'm obviously doing the work that's intended for me to get it, and I'm pretty comfortable with my game. Hopefully, next time it just doesn't hit my glove [as it did against Jomel Warrican against West Indies], and I'll get over the line."

For now, he's just loving life as a Test cricketer, occasional vlogger and a foodie in the West Indies. "I've enjoyed the food in the Caribbean. It's really nice, and really healthy," he said. "I've found the food is pretty natural, and not as full of preservatives."