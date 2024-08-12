Maharaj: 'I'll bowl the whole day if I have to'

Keshav Maharaj bowled 28 overs unchanged on day 3 in Port of Spain and followed it up with 12 more the next day • AFP/Getty Images

If you woke Keshav Maharaj up in the middle of the night and asked him to start a spell, he would immediately oblige.

"My passion is spin bowling. I love it. I can wake up at two o'clock in the morning and if you ask me to bowl, I'll bowl," Maharaj said from Trinidad, where South Africa and West Indies drew the first Test of a two-match series. "That keeps me motivated. And also, the desire to want to do well for the team and take this team into a different direction, I'll bowl the whole day if I need to."

He is not exaggerating. Maharaj bowled 40 overs from the Queen's Park Media Centre End during West Indies' first innings - albeit it was broken up by rain breaks - and delivered the second-longest spell by a bowler in men's Test since 2001. In the absence of a second specialist spinner in the XI, Maharaj "knew there would be a lot of bowling for me to do," and prepared for it in the months of white-ball cricket that preceded this series which included an SA20, IPL and the T20 World Cup.

"Whatever format I play, I always keep my workloads as if I'm preparing for Test cricket," Maharaj said. "The only thing that changes is your lengths and sometimes your lines a little bit, but from a longevity point of view, I still bowl my long hours, regardless of whether it's T20 or fifty-over cricket. It's something I pride myself in. I don't have many variations like the other types of spinners around the world so I try to rely on consistency and being able to do it for long periods of time."

On a docile pitch, Maharaj's discipline was key to South Africa taking a 124-run first innings lead but he also found some turn on the third day. A hint of bounce meant that when South Africa declared on the fifth morning, with two sessions and 20 minutes to go, they were banking on Maharaj, to a large extent, to be able to bowl them to victory.

But, batting appeared easier on the final afternoon and West Indies were able to score at a healthy enough rate to keep South Africa at bay. In the end, Maharaj thought the hours of rain across the five days also played a part in denying him.

"The constant rainfall bound the wicket and made it more pleasant to bat," he said. "If there wasn't so much time taken away due to the rain, I think the wicket would have deteriorated the way we expected it to."

Despite foreseeing spinner-friendly conditions, South Africa opted for an XI with only Maharaj as a frontline spinner and left Dane Piedt on the bench. With Lungi Ngidi and Wiaan Mulder contributing little more than a fifth of the total overs bowled, South Africa also looked a bowler short but Maharaj believed they "we got it (selection) right in the end. Aiden (Markram) did an exceptional job as our fourth bowler, created opportunities and got that pivotal breakthrough in the morning of the West Indies first innings."

With four wickets in each innings, Keshav Maharaj was South Africa's best bowler of the match • AFP/Getty Images

Markram's dismissal of Jason Holder sparked a West Indian collapse of 6 for 60 in 17.1 overs which set the situation up for South Africa to push for a win. That they didn't has been described as "disappointing," by everyone from captain Temba Bavuma to Maharaj, especially as South Africa have only a few fixtures scheduled.

In this World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, they play only two-Test series. They have played five Tests and have only seven left between now and January. To give themselves a good chance of making the final, they will have to win all seven and will have to keep looking to force results in their favour.

"It's obviously disappointing not to get a result. We're always going to play cricket to ensure that we can give ourselves the best chance, even if that process dangles the carrot with the prospect of losing a game," he said, referring to South Africa setting West Indies a chaseable 298 in Trinidad. "Draws don't count for much. We obviously know there's a World Test Championship at stake, but we're focusing on each and every game."