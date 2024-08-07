How Lungi Ngidi learnt to ease up and enjoy his cricket

The fast bowler talks about the responsibilities of supporting his family, and being a senior seamer in the squad in the West Indies

Lungi Ngidi had just turned 22, and earned his first central contract with South Africa and his first IPL contract, when his father, Jerome, died. Life had changed forever when he returned home to his mother and three older brothers.

At the time Ngidi was only a year into his international career, a true South African success story: born shortly after democracy came to the country; to parents who worked as caretaker and housekeeper at his primary school; the recipient of a scholarship to the prestigious Hilton College; and a professional sportsperson.

In eight games for South Africa, he spread stardust as a speedy fast bowler and brought unprecedented joy to his parents, who were for the first time in their lives able to take a flight and stay in a hotel to watch him play.

Ngidi promised to take care of them financially now that he was earning more than they ever had. And when his father, suffered complications from a back operation and passed away, Ngidi found himself taking on the role of the head of the family sooner than he might have expected.

Although Ngidi is the youngest of four sons, he was the one with the best-paying job. He had already bought his parents a house with his first provincial contracts, and went on to take greater responsibility after Jerome's death. In South Africa there is a term that relates to this: "black tax". The phrase stands for the money that people of colour, often the first graduates and white-collar workers in their families, use to support their parents, who were denied the opportunity to work high-paying jobs because of apartheid.

It's not something that weighs on Ngidi. "I'm in the position that allows me to support my family. It's what has been put on my plate, so I'm happy to do it," he says. "My family is my main priority, so making sure that they're okay is always top of my list. And cricket helps me do that."

But while sport is a means to a bigger end for him, with time he has realised he can also allow himself to enjoy it. "If I'm going to let cricket drag me down every day - and this is something I do every day - then I'm going to be a very miserable person. There's a lot more to my life than just cricket. That helped me take things into perspective and understand that at the end of the day, it is a sport."

It has taken six years, multiple injuries, missing tournaments, and being dropped from the national team for Ngidi to get to this point.

Look who arrived to watch the final test match, 1st time in a hotel, 1st time in joburg



Parents showing support #NgidiFamily pic.twitter.com/CodjQ0rZkt — Lungisani Ngidi (@NgidiLungi) January 23, 2018

In 2018, after saying his final goodbye to his father, he returned to the IPL and took 11 wickets in seven matches at a team-best average of 14.18 in CSK's tournament-winning campaign. He missed the next season with a side strain but luckily, CSK kept him on the books for 2020 (the year he was named South Africa's ODI and T20I cricketer of the year) and 2021, but in 2022, when he moved to Delhi Capitals, he didn't get a game for two seasons. This year he was ruled out of the competition again, with a back injury, this latest absence coming after a prolonged period of poor form when he was dropped from South Africa's Test squad following lean tours of England and Australia.

"At the time, I probably felt a lot of anger and frustration," Ngidi says of being left out. "Initially I wasn't too sure as to what was happening, but when you see the guys that have replaced you, you think it is their time to get an opportunity. Once I actually had the conversation with the coach [ Shukri Conrad ] about what he expects from me, it was very easy to move on.

"The most important thing is just the clarity in what coaches want from you. Once you have that as a player, it makes it very easy to move forward. Whereas if you're in a dark space and no one's communicating with you, then it becomes very difficult."

It's likely that Conrad mainly wanted him to be more attacking and take more wickets because even when he was not striking, Ngidi still had the ability to keep things tight. Against England and Australia in 2022, he was South Africa's most economical seamer , but he only took 11 wickets in six Tests compared to his 22 in five in 2021.

Ngidi took eight wickets at 13.25 in two Tests in the West Indies in 2021 • Phil Magakoe/AFP/Getty Images

Ngidi says he can do both - dry up the runs and take wickets. "I provide a controlling role and I try to make sure that I build as much pressure as I can, especially when I'm opening the bowling with someone like KG [ Kagiso Rabada ], who's a natural wicket-taker.

"If I'm creating pressure on the other end, it obviously makes it very difficult for teams to get away from us. I'm very happy with that role. When it comes to wickets, my numbers speak for themselves. I do take wickets, but I also see myself as someone who provides control and support to KG."

Ngidi returned to five-day cricket for the Cape Town Test against India in January, but got to bowl only six overs in the match, which finished in under two days. After that he took 21 wickets in franchise and domestic T20s, but it was not enough to get him into the T20 World Cup side. Instead, SA20's breakout star, Ottneil Baartman, and Anrich Nortje, who at the time was out of form, were picked and Ngidi went as a travelling reserve.

With the recent experience of a Test snub, Ngidi took missing out on the final 15 in his stride. "You don't select yourself, which is always the most difficult thing as a player. Not making the World Cup squad was a bit disappointing but it's just a matter of who they're going to pick to play. That doesn't really bother me anymore."

Instead, he enjoyed doing what he could from the sidelines to help South Africa make it to their first men's World Cup final

"Being a reserve, you know that if anything were to happen to anyone, you're next in line, so it's about staying on your toes, making sure that you're ready. And we were able to help the guys prepare well. Myself and Nandre [Burger, the left-arm fast bowler] would help the guys out in the nets. Whoever wanted to face a few more balls or if they wanted something specific, we could bowl that for them. It felt like we were contributing, but from behind the scenes."

On his role in the Test side: "I try to make sure that I build as much pressure as I can, especially when I'm opening the bowling with someone like KG, who's a natural wicket-taker" • AFP

Now, both Burger and Ngidi are expected to be in the starting XI for the Tests in the West Indies. Ngidi is eager to get back to the format, especially as a senior player in a largely inexperienced squad. "Test cricket has always been my first love. And I've toured the West Indies before, so I know what these guys bring to the table. Other guys [in the South Africa squad] seem to ask me a lot more questions and that's when I started to realise that the older I get, my opinion is valued more."

"We understand the expectation people have of us and I'm very excited for it," Ngidi says. "It's a new group. There's a lot of new faces. The energy in the environment is what I think is most important for success, and we've got a good one right now. I guess it's just down to putting the results down when you get on the field."

But for Ngidi, it's also now about something more. At 28, he is the breadwinner of his family, but with the experience of seven years in the international game, he is allowing himself the space to soak all the good things in and leave the rest behind.