Imraan Khan named new batting lead at Cricket South Africa

Imraan Khan has been associated with the Dolphins for the past half decade • KZN Cricket

Imraan Khan , one-time Test cap in 2009 and Dolphins coach for the last five years, has been appointed the new batting lead at Cricket South Africa. Imraan is currently with the Test team in the West Indies, where he will work under national red-ball coach Shukri Conrad. He replaced Ashwell Prince, who was unavailable for personal reasons, as batting coach for this tour, and will now assume a more overarching role at CSA.

Imraan has had a successful run as a provincial coach in South Africa's top tier and has overseen the Dolphins to two four-day series titles - in 2020/21 and 2022/23 - a shared one-day cup in the 2020/21 season and to three CSA T20 Challenge finals.

Under him, the Dolphins have produced several national players including Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen and Ottneil Baartman and Keshav Maharaj has developed into a competent leader. Imraan spent his entire professional career at the Durban-based union, where he played for 15 years.

As a top-order batter, Imraan was best known for his long-format feats. He earned 161 first-class caps, scored 9,367 runs, including 20 centuries and averaged 36.58. His only Test cap came in 2009, against Australia, where he partnered Prince at the top of the order. He also featured in 121 List A matches and 51 T20s.

"I want to thank the KZN Cricket Union for all their support," Imraan said, in a statement. "It's been an incredible journey, and I've loved starting my coaching career at the union that has been my home for many seasons. This is an exciting step in my path as a coach, but Kingsmead will always be home, and I will miss everyone here."