West Indies vs South Africa, 1st Test at Port of Spain, WI vs SA, Aug 07 2024 - Live Cricket Score

1st Test, Port of Spain, August 07 - 11, 2024, South Africa tour of West Indies
West Indies FlagWest Indies
South Africa FlagSouth Africa
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
J Da Silva
10 M • 419 Runs • 24.65 Avg • 48.6 SR
KC Brathwaite
10 M • 383 Runs • 20.16 Avg • 41.58 SR
AK Markram
4 M • 389 Runs • 55.57 Avg • 69.83 SR
T Bavuma
6 M • 385 Runs • 42.78 Avg • 51.6 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
G Motie
5 M • 19 Wkts • 3.3 Econ • 34.21 SR
S Joseph
5 M • 17 Wkts • 4.62 Econ • 36.94 SR
K Rabada
8 M • 39 Wkts • 3.89 Econ • 30.97 SR
N Burger
2 M • 11 Wkts • 4.09 Econ • 20.54 SR
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
SQUAD
WI
SA
PLAYER
ROLE
Kraigg Brathwaite (c)
Opening Batter
Joshua Da Silva † (vc)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Alick Athanaze 
Middle order Batter
Keacy Carty 
Batter
Bryan Charles 
Bowler
Justin Greaves 
Allrounder
Kavem Hodge 
Allrounder
Jason Holder 
Bowling Allrounder
Tevin Imlach 
Top order Batter
Shamar Joseph 
Bowler
Mikyle Louis 
Opening Batter
Gudakesh Motie 
Bowler
Kemar Roach 
Bowler
Jayden Seales 
Bowler
Jomel Warrican 
Bowler
Match details
Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad
Series
South Africa tour of West Indies
ICC World Test Championship
Season2024
Match numberTest no. 2542
Hours of play (local time)10.00 start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
Match days7,8,9,10,11 August 2024 - day (5-day match)
ICC World Test Championship

TEAMMWLDPTPCT
IND96217468.51
AUS128319062.50
NZ63303650.00
SL42202450.00
PAK52302236.66
ENG136615736.54
SA41301225.00
BAN41301225.00
WI71511619.04
Full Table