Matches (13)
Men's Hundred (3)
Women's Hundred (3)
Canada T20 (4)
One-Day Cup (3)
West Indies vs South Africa, 1st Test at Port of Spain, WI vs SA, Aug 07 2024 - Live Cricket Score
1st Test, Port of Spain, August 07 - 11, 2024, South Africa tour of West Indies
What will be the toss result?
WI Win & Bat
SA Win & Bat
WI Win & Bowl
SA Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
West Indies
L
W
L
L
L
South Africa
W
W
L
L
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 01:05
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 419 Runs • 24.65 Avg • 48.6 SR
10 M • 383 Runs • 20.16 Avg • 41.58 SR
4 M • 389 Runs • 55.57 Avg • 69.83 SR
6 M • 385 Runs • 42.78 Avg • 51.6 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
5 M • 19 Wkts • 3.3 Econ • 34.21 SR
5 M • 17 Wkts • 4.62 Econ • 36.94 SR
8 M • 39 Wkts • 3.89 Econ • 30.97 SR
2 M • 11 Wkts • 4.09 Econ • 20.54 SR
SQUAD
WI
SA
PLAYER
ROLE
|Opening Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match number
|Test no. 2542
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.00 start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
|Match days
|7,8,9,10,11 August 2024 - day (5-day match)