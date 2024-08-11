Matches (22)
Stumps • Starts 1:30 PM
1st Test, Port of Spain, August 07 - 11, 2024, South Africa tour of West Indies
South Africa FlagSouth Africa
(5 ov) 357 & 30/0
West Indies FlagWest Indies
233

Day 4 - South Africa lead by 154 runs.

Current RR: 6.00
Report

Maharaj, Rabada's perfect mini-day puts South Africa in position to push for win

West Indies suffered a collapse of 6 for 60 and conceded a 154-run lead at the end of a truncated but absorbing day

Firdose Moonda
Firdose Moonda
10-Aug-2024 • 1 hr ago
Keshav Maharaj and Kagiso Rabada were rampant with the second new ball, West Indies vs South Africa, 1st Test, Port-of-Spain, day 4, August 10, 2024

Keshav Maharaj and Kagiso Rabada took seven wickets between themselves  •  AFP/Getty Images

South Africa 30 for 0 (de Zorzi 14*, Markram 9*) and 357 lead West Indies 233 (Carty 42, Holder 36, Maharaj 4-76, Rabada 3-56) by 154 runs
A Test that seemed destined for a draw is set for a thrilling final day, weather-permitting, after South Africa grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck on the fourth evening. Despite having only two hours of play on Saturday, South Africa took a 124-run first-innings lead after they bowled West Indies out for 233 and then scored 30 runs in five overs to put themselves in a position to push for a win.
Rain has affected every day of this Test so far. It seemed as if play wouldn't get underway today as more than 50mm of rain in some areas of the island had raised a yellow-level alert. But, after a six hour delay, play did start at Queen's Park Oval and South Africa took control. They forced a West Indian collapse of 6 for 60 in 16.1 overs to ensure they were batting again by the end of the day.
Given the amount of time lost overall, and particularly on the first and fourth days, that this much has happened is impressive enough. Only 15 overs were possible on day one and 30 were scheduled for day four and though the action was truncated, it was absorbing.
Matters resumed with South Africa 13 overs away from the second new ball, and they restarted with spin from both ends, which meant Aiden Markram had to begin the day's proceedings. Jason Holder immediately took the opportunity to put pressure on South Africa's white-ball captain by creaming the first ball through the covers for four. He went on to hit Markram over mid-off and toward deep midwicket, but Markram won the mini-battle when he flattened Holder's off stump in his tenth over. Three balls later, Keshav Maharaj had Joshua da Silva caught at mid-on to claim his fourth wicket of the innings.
Maharaj would have had five in his next over when Kemar Roach, on 0, popped a chance up in the direction of David Bedingham at silly point. It needed quick reactions and a bit of luck to stick, but the ball just evaded Bedingham's outstretched right hand.
The new ball was taken as soon as it became available but South Africa stuck with the spinners. Markram went on to bowl an eight-over spell before being replaced by Kagiso Rabada, who took his 292nd Test wicket with this fourth ball. Bedingham made no mistake at first-slip and took the catch to dismiss Kavem Hodge. Rabada's discipline continued to dismantle West Indies' lower order. Gudakesh Motie met a full delivery by closing the face of the bat too early and edged to Markram at second slip, and Roach was struck just under the knee-roll on the front pad to be given out lbw. He reviewed only to see three reds from ball-tracking on the replay.
At the other end, Maharaj kept going and only ran into trouble when Jomel Warrican took him on. Warrican hit Maharaj over his head for six at the start of his 38th over - and he bowled all 38 in succession - and then over long-on for six more two balls later.
Jayden Seales also showed some positive intent and ended Maharaj's 39th over by hitting him over midwicket for four. Maharaj was denied the opportunity to get his tenth Test five-for by Lungi Ngidi, who replaced Rabada and bowled Seales to take his first wicket of the match. Maharaj bowled 40 overs in total, unchanged - from the Media Centre end - across two days.
With more rain expected on Sunday, South Africa were in a hurry to score as many runs as possible. So, Markram and de Zorzi went out with intent. They were busy at the crease and quick between the wickets. Markram showed his class with back-to-back cover drives off Roach's second over. In the last over of the day, de Zorzi hit Seales in the air through point for four. Two balls later, he reached for a wide ball and got a thick outside edge. Hodge, at first slip, hesitated for a millisecond and ended up getting both hands to the ball but dropped it to end a disappointing day for West Indies.
Keshav MaharajKagiso RabadaJomel WarricanWest IndiesSouth AfricaWest Indies vs South AfricaWest Indies vs South AfricaICC World Test Championship

Firdose Moonda is ESPNcricinfo's correspondent for South Africa and women's cricket

Match Coverage
All Match News

South Africa Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
T de Zorzi
not out1416
AK Markram
not out915
Extras(b 4, lb 2, nb 1)
Total30(0 wkts; 5 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC World Test Championship

TEAMMWLDPTPCT
IND96217468.51
AUS128319062.50
NZ63303650.00
SL42202450.00
PAK52302236.66
ENG136615736.54
SA41301225.00
BAN41301225.00
WI71511619.04
Full Table