How many bowlers have taken caught and bowled dismissals with consecutive balls in Tests?

I couldn't remember a similar occurrence, and it soon became apparent why. I asked Charles Davis, the Melbourne statistician who has studied all the available old scorebooks, and he could produce only two previous instances - both from 19th century Ashes Tests! In Sydney in 1892 , Australia's George Giffen caught and bowled Gregor MacGregor and William Attewell with successive balls, then in Adelaide in 1895 another Australian, Albert Trott , snapped up return catches from Bill Brockwell and Bobby Peel on his way to record debut figures of 8 for 43. And Charles points out: "Curiously, caught and bowled has become an unusual dismissal, even though the number of catches per Test in general has increased. There have been only 56 c&bs in the last 100 Tests, about one per every 3000 balls. In the first 100 Tests, there were 166 caught and bowleds."