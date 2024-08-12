Athanaze, rain deny South Africa in the first drawn Test of 2024

South Africa 357 (Bavuma 86, De Zorzi 78, Warrican 4-69, Seales 3-67) and 173 for 3 dec (Stubbs 68, de Zorzi 45, Warrican 2-57) drew with West Indies 233 (Carty 42, Holder 36, Maharaj 4-76, Rabada 3-56) and 201 for 5 (Athanaze 92, Holder 31*, Carty 31, Maharaj 4-88)

South Africa ran out of time, ideas and most importantly, bowlers, as they fell five wickets short of winning the first Test against West Indies in Trinidad. With 142 overs lost to rain over the five days, South Africa made a fist of the final day when they batted quickly, declared early and gave themselves a little over two sessions to bowl West Indies out. But, Alick Athanaze , playing in his eighth Test match, scored a career-best 92 and shared in half-century stands with Kavem Hodge and Jason Holder to deny South Africa and save the match. This was the first drawn Test worldwide in 28 matches, since July last year.

Weather aside, questions will be asked of South Africa's selection after they chose an extra batter at the expense of a fifth frontline-bowling option and were forced to rely heavily on two players. Keshav Maharaj bowled 66.2 overs and Kagiso Rabada 30 out of the 148.1 West Indies faced across both innings, while Lungi Ngidi and Wiaan Mulder contributed 30.5. In the absence of a second specialist spinner, Aiden Markram delivered 21 overs.

There may also be some scrutiny on the Queen's Park Oval pitch. It lacked pace and bounce and did not facilitate a free-flow of runs, ostensibly because the square has already been used extensively for club cricket this season. Whatever the reason, it made for an attritional style of play, emphasised by the amount of time lost and both teams did well to turn most of the final day into a cat-and-mouse battle with all four results possible.

Maharaj and Rabada bowled 96.2 overs between themselves in the Test • AFP/Getty Images

South Africa came out with clear intent on the fifth morning: to get runs and get them quickly. Tony de Zorzi and Markram scored 48 in the first 10.2 overs and the 13 they took off Jayden Seales' third over best illustrated their approach. De Zorzi appeared to defend the first ball but somehow timed it well enough to get through mid-off and almost to the boundary and the pair ran three. Then Markram smashed a short ball through midwicket and drove a full one aerially over mid-on for two fours. Timing, power and finesse all went into their 78-run opening stand.

When Jomel Warrican was introduced in the 16th over, de Zorzi tried to be innovative and paddle him away fine but gloved a leg-stump delivery to Joshua Da Silva, ending his 60-ball stay. He fell five runs short of scoring successive half-centuries in this Test and has put a peg in the ground as an enterprising opening option.

Tristan Stubbs was in at No.3 and edged the fourth ball he faced past the only slip to frustrate Holder, but Stubbs calmed his nerves with a sweep off Warrican in the next over. The sweep shot was profitable for him and Warrican was a clear target. Markram hit Warrican for six over long-on once but when he tried it a second time, he did not get enough behind the shot and was caught on the boundary by Holder.

Tristan Stubbs celebrates his maiden Test fifty • Gallo Images/Getty Images

Temba Bavuma stayed in his No.4 spot and provided a foil to Stubbs, who was given a licence to thrill. He reverse swept and advanced on Warrican to hit him over the leg side and scored 36 runs off the 25 balls he faced from him. In the process, he reached his first Test fifty, off 42 balls - the second-fastest maiden half-century by a South African after Dudley Nourse's 40-ball fifty on debut. Stubbs also took on the senior seamer, Kemar Roach, and scored 13 runs off three balls from him before Roach took out his leg stump, and South Africa declared half an hour before lunch.

They gave their bowlers 20 minutes in the first session but only had 15 before the rain came down. Maharaj opened the bowling and, with his third ball, had the usually sedate Kraigg Braithwaite attempting a big shot from a full ball and caught at sweeper cover. Stubbs judged his run from the boundary well to hold on to the catch.

At the other end, Rabada tested Keacy Carty by beating his outside edge, almost having him played on, and thought he had him caught behind but didn't. He then reviewed an lbw appeal that hit Carty's front pad in line with off-stump. Ball-tracking showed it was clipping the top on umpire's call and Carty survived but then rain arrived.

Rain affected play in all five days of the Test • AFP/Getty Images

An hour was lost and when play resumed, Rabada returned with a plan. He set up Mikyle Louis with a series of full deliveries including a fabulous yorker that was well kept out and then bowled a short one. Louis got a top edge to midwicket where he found Stubbs, who held on to a second good catch.

With Carty and Athanaze at the crease, South Africa would have hoped to exploit their inexperience but the young pair survived and then thrived. Athanaze became comfortable sweeping and Carty took 12 runs off Ngidi's second over. The third-wicket stand grew to 46 before Carty hit Maharaj towards cover where Mulder fell forward to take a low catch.

South Africa could not prise West Indies open in the second session and put down two chances. Hodge offered Markram a return catch when was on nine and Markram could not hold on. Hodge survived again on the last ball before tea when, on 24, he gloved a Maharaj delivery in Bavuma's direction at second slip. Bavuma went to his right but the ball evaded him. Hodge's dance with danger ended in the first over after tea when Maharaj found turn and bounce and Hodge got the faintest of edges to Kyle Verreynne.