Georgia Voll caps remarkable week with Birmingham Phoenix deal in Women's Hundred draft

Georgia Voll has capped a remarkable week by securing a lucrative deal with Birmingham Phoenix in the Women's Hundred draft.

Young Australian opener Voll will make her debut in the tournament after Oval Invincibles, Welsh Fire and London Spirit were forced to use their right-to-match to thwart the Birmingham franchise's bids for Paige Scholfield Sophia Dunkley and Heather Knight respectively. All four were retained in the top women's salary bracket of £65,000.

Voll made an impressive international debut in December standing in for Alyssa Healy in Australia's home series against India. In the past seven days, Voll has scored 55 and 99 not out as a late call-up to WPL side UP Warriorz after Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu departed for international duty.

Healy, the Australia captain who has been battling foot and knee injuries since late last year and was forced to miss the WPL to manage her recovery, went unclaimed after entering the draft with a reserve price of £50,000.

Voll is one of three Australians making up Phoenix's overseas allocation alongside allrounder Ellyse Perry, who was retained, and bowler Megan Schutt, a direct signing prior to the draft.

Departing Birmingham for London Spirit, however, is fast bowler Issy Wong , who has endured a difficult time since making her international debut as a 20-year-old in 2022. She represented Phoenix, her home franchise, for the first four editions of the tournament, although issues with her run-up led her to be dropped in 2023, when she made just five appearances, and she played for them only four times last year, taking one wicket in each of those seasons.

The poster girl for the 2023 Ashes despite not playing in the series as she battled for form, Wong made the last of her 17 appearances for England to date on the tour of Ireland last September which featured a number of fringe international players while the majority of the senior squad was preparing for their ill-fated T20 World Cup campaign. Spirit picked up Wong for £16,000, the third-lowest price bracket in the women's competition.

Southern Brave, the 2023 champions and last year's wooden-spooners, used their first draft pick at £36,000 to secure Sophie Devine , who opted out of this year's WPL and New Zealand's current home series against Sri Lanka to take a wellbeing break. Devine last played a competitive match on January 24 for Wellington in the Women's Super Smash. Joining her at Southern Brave will be South Africa allrounder Chloe Tryon, who returned to the franchise for £20,000.

West Indies star Deandra Dottin will be back at Manchester Originals on £50,000 having played for the team in 2022 and 2023 after an initial stint with London Spirit in 2021. Young wicketkeeper-batter Seren Smale joins her from Birmingham Phoenix for £36,000.

Scholfield's bumper deal to stay at Oval Invicibles could signal an upturn after her international career stalled shortly after it began. Scholfield was selected for England's tour of South Africa late last year but returned home without playing a game after she injured her ankle in training.

Called up to add firepower to England's middle order after making her international debut on the Ireland tour, Scholfield scored 190 runs in the Hundred last year, striking at 137.68 with a highest score of 71 off 40 balls. She was also the fifth-highest run-scorer in the domestic T20 competition with 259 runs at an average of 43.16 and strike rate of 140.00.

Invincibles' overseas contingent of Marizanne Kapp, Meg Lanning and Amanda-Jade Wellington was already settled before the draft. Leaving the Oval side this year after four seasons is off-spinning allrounder Mady Villiers, who was drafted by Southern Brave for £16,000.

After two seasons each with Northern Superchargers and Birmingham Phoenix, legspinner Katie Levick heads to Welsh Fire after being snapped up in the £12,500 bracket.

Richa Ghosh , the India wicketkeeper-batter, went undrafted after entering with a reserve price of £65,000.

In all, 110 overseas and 120 domestic players entered the women's draft for 29 places on offer, including four overseas spots and 25 for domestic players.