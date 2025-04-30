Bryce is right for The Blaze as Warwickshire are out-gunned

The Blaze 252 for 9 (S Bryce 52, Arlott 3-39) beat Warwickshire 211 all out (Perrin 53, K Bryce 5-38) by 41 runs

The Blaze completed back-to-back wins by defeating Midlands rivals Warwickshire by 41 runs in the Metro Bank Women's One-Day Cup women's competition at Edgbaston.

Their victory was rooted in an impressive collective effort with no big individual performance with the bat but many important contributions.

Put in, Blaze cobbled their way to 252 for nine from 50 overs. Only Sarah Bryce (52, 56 balls) passed 50 but there were five other contributions over 20, including extras as Warwickshire's bowlers delivered 15 wides, taking their tally in three games this season to 52. Emily Arlott took three for 39 and executed a direct hit run-out.

Warwickshire's reply started strongly as Davina Perrin struck a fluent 53 (49) but from 123 for one they lost momentum and fell short at 211 all out as Kathryn Bryce took five for 38 and Grace Ballinger two for 29.

After choosing to bowl, Warwickshire took two huge wickets in the first four balls. Amy Jones and Kathryn Bryce both departed first ball, the former trapped lbw by Issy Wong before the latter played her first ball to point, set off on a single that wasn't there and was beaten by Perrin's throw.

Tammy Beaumont (38, 48) and Sarah Bryce added 74 in 75 balls but the fall of Beaumont triggered the loss of three quick wickets. Arlott bounced back from being hit for three successive fours by Bryce by having Beaumont superbly caught behind by Abi Freeborn, diving low to her right. Georgia Davis then struck twice in five balls as Freeborn accepted nicks from Georgia Elwiss and Bryce.

Orla Prendergast (34, 47) and Ella Claridge (38, 53) rebuilt diligently until the former clipped Hannah Baker to mid-wicket. Sarah Glenn cut Arlott to point but Claridge found another effective partner in Josie Groves (26, 25). They added 43 before Grove spliced Arlott to mid-on and Claridge was run out by Arlott's direct hit from mid-off.

The nuggety team effort continued, however, as last pair Ballinger and Charley Phillips added a crucial 32 against an attack which lost Chloe Brewer before she bowled a ball after she had to be carried to the dressing room after falling in the outfield.

Warwickshire's reply was solidly launched as Freeborn (40, 60) added 48 with Sterre Kalis (27, 57) and, after Kalis pulled Prendergast to mid-wicket, 75 with Perrin. At 123 for one, the home side was taking control but Kathryn Bryce struck in successive overs. Freeborn chipped back a return catch and Perrin fell lbw.

Katie George lifted Ballinger to deep mid-wicket where Prendergast took an excellent diving catch. Arlott returned to earth after her stunning century against Essex by making just two before pulling Ballinger to mid-wicket. Natasha Wraith's perky 35-ball 34 ended when she sliced Philipps to point.