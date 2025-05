Kent storm past Middlesex, Sussex avoid Buckinghamshire upset

Down at Hove, in the only fixture that offered the chance of a giant-killing, Tier 3had Tier 2in trouble at 58 for 5 in the 12th over, with the top three all dismissed in single-figures. But Talitha Stanley , with an unbeaten 29 from 32 balls, helped Sussex scrape up to respectability on 124 for 8, before adding three wickets to her haul as Buckinghamshire folded for 78.