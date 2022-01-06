It is understood that Rodrigues and Pandey were left out despite their being available for selection

Experienced fast bowler Shikha Pandey and batter Jemimah Rodrigues have been left out of India's 18-player touring party for the upcoming Women's ODI World Cup in New Zealand in March-April.

Though the BCCI release that carried the squad announcement didn't explain the exclusions of Rodrigues and Pandey, ESPNcricinfo understands that the pair, despite being fit and available, were left out owing to what those in the know have described as "underwhelming performances in the format in the recent past".

Yastika was the batting highlight to come out of that tour. The left-hander made a half-century in only her third appearance in ODIs and her strokeplay against some of the best bowlers in the world appears to have convinced the selectors to persist with her. In the Challenger Trophy that followed, she was named Player of the Match in the final against India D, scoring a match-winning 86.

Rodrigues lost her place in the ODI side after a poor run in England in July, and while her stellar performance in the Hundred helped her make comeback in the shortest format, it wasn't enough to book a place at the World Cup.

Richa Ghosh continues to keep the gloves for India, with Taniya Bhatia backing her up. Ghosh earned her stripes in Australia as well and her ability to score quickly fits in well with a team that is trying to improve in that regard.

Punam Raut , who was part of the ODI squads for the England and Australia tours last year and a member of the team that finished runners-up in the previous edition of the World Cup, has also been left out.

All 15 players picked in the squad, including the standbys, and the likes of Pandey, Rodrigues and Raut, were part of the 20-player group that took part in a boot camp in Dehradun last month.

ESPNcricinfo understands the multi-day camp, proposed by and held under the supervision of head coach Ramesh Powar , was primarily aimed at team-building, rather than skills training. The players, it is learnt, participated in several tasks devised to cultivate better understanding of each other as well as to respond better as individuals, and as a team, under pressure situations.

India will get an up-close-and-personal look at the conditions that they might see at the World Cup when they take on the hosts New Zealand in a five-match ODI series starting February 11. The same 15 players will take part in that series, which also includes a standalone T20I.

India Women's squad for one-off T20I: Harmanpreet Kaur (Capt), Smriti Mandhana (vice-capt), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Taniya Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Sabbhineni Meghana, Simran Bahadur.