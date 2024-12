Shikha Pandey to play for Canterbury Magicians in Women's Super Smash 2024-25

Pandey last represented India at the T20 World Cup 2023 in South Africa where she played only three games and took three wickets. She has been overlooked in the format since then with the Indian team management preferring younger crop of fast bowlers. Overall, she has 43 wickets in 62 T20Is at an economy rate of 6.49 and in ODIs, she has played 55 matches and scalped 75 wickets.