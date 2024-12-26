Shikha Pandey to play for Canterbury Magicians in Women's Super Smash 2024-25
Pandey is fresh off her maiden stint at WBBL; she also turned for TKR in the WCPL earlier this year
India fast bowler Shikha Pandey is set to represent Canterbury Magicians in the ongoing Women's Super Smash 2024-25 in New Zealand, the club announced on Thursday. She will be the first player from India to play in the Super Smash.
The six-team T20 tournament kickstarted on Thursday and will run till February 2. Magicians will be play against Otago Sparks in their opening game in Alexandra on Friday, with Laura Hughes leading the team.
Pandey is fresh off her maiden stint at the WBBL, where she picked up 12 wickets in 12 matches for Brisbane Heat at an economy rate of under seven. A key bowling option with the new ball, Pandey was central to Heat finishing the competition as the runners-up. She also finished as the joint second-highest wicket-taker for the side.
Earlier, this year she also played for Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in the Women's Caribbean Premier League (WCPL).
Pandey last represented India at the T20 World Cup 2023 in South Africa where she played only three games and took three wickets. She has been overlooked in the format since then with the Indian team management preferring younger crop of fast bowlers. Overall, she has 43 wickets in 62 T20Is at an economy rate of 6.49 and in ODIs, she has played 55 matches and scalped 75 wickets.
Apart from Pandey, Australia's Madeline Penna is the other overseas players in the Magicians' squad this season.