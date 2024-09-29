England the heavyweights in Group B, but don't count out SA just yet

In the second part of our team-by-team look-ahead to the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup, we focus on Group B, which includes Bangladesh, England, Scotland, South Africa and West Indies. It's been regarded as the "easier" group by several teams in it.
Bangladesh
Overview
Bangladesh have not enjoyed much success at the T20 World Cups, winning just two of 21 matches so far. Those came against Ireland and Sri Lanka, both in 2014. This year, they have won only
two of 12 T20Is, beating Thailand and Malaysia at the Asia Cup. Largely, they have been found wanting - especially in the batting department - against Australia, India and Sri Lanka. However, they did overcome Pakistan, Sri Lanka and India last year in this format. Given the tournament is staged in the UAE where it is expected to assist spinners with low bounce on offer, Bangladesh could be a handful.
In the last two years, Rabeya Khan has become a vital cog in Bangladesh's spin attack. The legspinner's ability to deceive batters using drift and turn has fetched her 14 wickets in 11 T20I innings this year at an economy rate of 6.05. She is also leading wicket-taker for Bangladesh in 2024 after finishing as the third-highest last year with 12 from 13 innings. In helpful conditions at home, Rabeya has dismissed the likes of Alyssa Healy, Shafali Varma and Smriti Mandhana and could prove a threat.
Predicted finish: Group stage
South Africa
Overview
The glory of becoming the first senior side from South Africa to reach a World Cup final has faded and Laura Wolvaardt's team enter the tournament with pressure to go one better, especially after the men followed them to a final in June. The problem is there aren't many signs they can follow through, and much of the blame lies with the administration. Cricket South Africa (CSA) did not act swiftly in finding a replacement for long-standing coach Hilton Moreeng and interim Dillon du Preez, has overseen the last two tours to India and Pakistan and will manage the side at the World Cup. At least the captaincy has stabilised. Wolvaardt has accepted the role full-time and her own form has been scintillating. She is South Africa's most successful T20I batter this year but, since last year's final, South Africa failed to win any of the six series they played until they defeated Pakistan 2-1. In total, South Africa have played 21 matches since March 2023, won 7 and lost 11, including to Bangladesh for the first time, on home soil. They may find some consolation in beating Australia for the first time, in Canberra, and in finding some timely form.
After standing down as captain, Sune Luus had a lean patch with the bat and did not get past 20 in six T20I innings before the Pakistan series. There, she scored her first T20I fifty since the 2020 World Cup (albeit in a losing cause) at a strike rate of 182.75 to provide the middle-order muscle South Africa sometimes lacks. She also bowled for the first time in T20Is since February 2023, with some success. Luus has switched from bowling legspin to offspin, adding variety to South Africa's slower bowling. As a senior player and former leader, Luus will play a crucial role in supporting Wolvaardt as South Africa's search for an ICC trophy continues.
Predicted Finish: Losing semi-finalists
West Indies
Overview
As the only team other than Australia and England to win a T20 World Cup (and the only one other than Australia to win in the post-2017 professional era), West Indies stand as proof that the trophy can change hands, and they'll be desperate to get it back. On form, West Indies are in a healthy state. They have played four T20I series since the last World Cup and won three. That includes beating Pakistan and Sri Lanka away from home and taking a match off Australia, chasing 213 in North Sydney. That came in coach Shane Deitz's first series after he took over from Courtney Walsh. Now, a year into the position, he'll hope his ideas are taking root. In captain Hayley Matthews and former captain Stafanie Taylor, West Indies have the anchors of a strong batting line-up but if there is an area of concern, it could be the bowling. With no out-and-out leader of the attack, and a reliance on a selection of spinners, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell and Chinelle Henry have a big job in pegging opposition line-ups back. If they succeed, West Indies could have another shot at glory.
Self-proclaimed world boss Deandra Dottin retired in July 2022 and u-turned two years later, just in time to find her way back into a West Indies squad looking for some firepower. The big question is whether she is the player to provide it. In her international absence, Dottin has played in 45 matches across The Hundred, the WBBL and the WCPL, scored seven fifties and taken 20 wickets. Her bowling average has gone up to 29.05, from 22.20 overall and her economy rate is 8.03 from 6.79 before.
Predicted Finish: Group stage
England
Overview
A new-look England side goes into this World Cup, not personnel-wise as they've retained 11 of their 15-strong squad which travelled to the 2023 edition, but in terms of style. More attacking with bat and ball under head coach Jon Lewis, who had only just taken charge last time, they look a more cohesive side too. Of the players they've brought in, Linsey Smith is an experienced addition to a four-pronged spin attack at the age of 29 and with 13 T20Is to her name, nine of those before a five-year spell off the international stage. As their two most recent T20I series show, their fearless approach doesn't always come off - they weren't convincing in a 3-0 victory over Pakistan - but when it does, it's devastating - ask New Zealand, who were thumped 5-0. But it was their 2-1 defeat of Australia in the T20 leg of last year's Women's Ashes which instilled great confidence and that could take them far.
Squad
Heather Knight (capt), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath, Amy Jones (wk), Freya Kemp, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt
Key player
If there was a World Cup made for Sophie Ecclestone, this must be it. England's indomitable left-arm spinner has been at the top of the world T20I bowling rankings since February 2020 and No. 1 in ODIs since March 2022. This year, she became England's leading wicket-taker in Women's T20Is and she now sits fourth on the all-time world list with 126 at an average of 14.65 and economy rate of 5.85. In T20Is for 2024 so far, she has 17 wickets at 12.41 and 5.88. With her relentless accuracy she will spearhead the attack in a spinner's paradise.
Predicted finish: Runners-up
Scotland
Overview
The story of the Qualifier after defeating Ireland in the semi-finals of that tournament to secure a maiden appearance at the Women's T20 World Cup, a more predictable defeat at the hands of Sri Lanka wasn't going to dampen their enthusiasm. A key challenge will be to push beyond being happy to be here and take their chances against Bangladesh, for example, in the event's opening match. Like Sri Lanka, they have recent experience of conditions having played qualifying in Abu Dhabi and they have plenty of know-how in their squad, led by Kathryn Bryce. Including the captain, 11 members of the squad have played domestic cricket in either England or Australia. She and wicketkeeper sister Sarah will be crucial with the bat. Scotland had three of the top five wicket-takers at the qualifying tournament. Seamer Rachel Slater led the way on 11, followed by Kathryn Bryce whose nine wickets came at an excellent economy rate of 3.87 and legspinner Abtaha Maqsood, also with nine and an economy of 6.00.
Kathryn Bryce is an accomplished allrounder on the England domestic circuit, where her inswingers are particularly dangerous and her upper-order batting precious. She has plenty of experience in the Women's Hundred along with an impressive international record with 10 half-centuries among her 1,197 T20I runs and 46 wickets at an economy of 4.30. Her leadership will be vital for a side looking to show off what they are capable of.