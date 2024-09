England the heavyweights in Group B, but don't count out SA just yet

The glory of becoming the first senior side from South Africa to reach a World Cup final has faded and Laura Wolvaardt 's team enter the tournament with pressure to go one better, especially after the men followed them to a final in June. The problem is there aren't many signs they can follow through, and much of the blame lies with the administration. Cricket South Africa (CSA) did not act swiftly in finding a replacement for long-standing coach Hilton Moreeng and interim Dillon du Preez, has overseen the last two tours to India and Pakistan and will manage the side at the World Cup. At least the captaincy has stabilised. Wolvaardt has accepted the role full-time and her own form has been scintillating. She is South Africa's most successful T20I batter this year but, since last year's final, South Africa failed to win any of the six series they played until they defeated Pakistan 2-1. In total, South Africa have played 21 matches since March 2023, won 7 and lost 11, including to Bangladesh for the first time, on home soil. They may find some consolation in beating Australia for the first time, in Canberra, and in finding some timely form.