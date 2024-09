Can anyone challenge Australia and India in Group A?

Pakistan go into this World Cup with a new captain, Fatima Sana , who replaced the experienced Nida Dar in August. This will be the 22-year-old's first ICC tournament as captain, but she has featured in the last three T20 World Cups. That apart, Pakistan are a settled side with ten players from the 2023 tournament. They have lost all three bilateral series played this year, though - against West Indies, England and South Africa - and have won just four of 15 T20Is. Consistency has eluded them but in the series against South Africa they twice passed 150, the only times they have done so this year. Muneeba Ali, Sidra Amin and Gull Feroza have scored 952 runs between them in 2024 and although Dar, Aliya Riaz and Sana are handy in the middle order, the top order will be crucial. Sadia Iqbal and Dar will shoulder the bulk of the bowling responsibility in spin-friendly conditions. But all considered, it's a tough group, and Pakistan have no room for mistakes.