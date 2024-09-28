Can anyone challenge Australia and India in Group A?

Overview

The defending champions, who have won a hat-trick of titles dating back to 2018, look the most vulnerable they have since failing to win it in 2016. They have not lost a global tournament since the 2017 ODI World Cup, but since winning their third consecutive title in the T20 format in February 2023, they have lost a T20I series 1-2 in England and rare home matches to West Indies and South Africa. They have also been bowled out twice against India and New Zealand, something that had not happened since the first game of the 2020 World Cup. They still have an extraordinary side, full of depth with both bat and ball, and will be the team to beat. But they must be better and braver with the bat than they have been recently as opponents are catching up.