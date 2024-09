Australia have been dealt a potential injury concern heading into their title defence at the Women's T20 World Cup in the UAE, with batter Phoebe Litchfield being ruled out of the warm-up games with groin soreness. The news came in ahead of Australia's first warm-up fixture against England in Dubai on September 29.

Grace Harris , who has not played competitive cricket since April 2024 because of calf strains in both legs, was also deemed not quite ready to take the field yet because of a "new niggle", though she is back in training.

"Grace has resumed training following a new niggle sustained in her preparation to return to play," Cricket Australia's (CA) update said.

Harris is making her way back after a first calf strain kept her out of the Women's Hundred in the English summer, and then a second, in the other leg, kept her out of the recent series against New Zealand.

CA said an update on both players' availability for the T20 World Cup opener will be provided over "the next few days".

Australia play a second warm-up on October 1 against West Indies, before opening their tournament against Sri Lanka on October 5.