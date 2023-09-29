Right-hand batting heavy India strong favourites yet again

With the momentum of Asia Cup title and series win against Australia, India would want to go all the way at home

Virat Kohli and R Ashwin are the only two in the current squad from India's victorious 2011 campaign • AFP via Getty Images

World Cup pedigree: India are the second-best World Cup team after Australia. Apart from winning it in 1983 and 2011, they have been losing finalists in 2003 and losing semi-finalists in 1987, 1996, 2015 and 2019. Ever since their early departure from the 2007 edition, India have entered every World Cup as one of the favourites, if not strong contenders.

Consequently, India enter the tournament with the momentum of having won the Asia Cup and the bilateral series against Australia . They are now strong favourites especially with other teams now beginning to encounter poor luck with injuries. There remain two drawbacks: their batting is right-hand heavy and their tail is long, which necessitates playing a lesser bowler at No. 8 for the freedom that provides the top seven.

Selection: Once the players were fit and available, 12 of them chose themselves. For the back-up fast bowler, India went for the experienced Mohammed Shami ahead of Prasidh because in the current combination they need a bowler who will also make use of the new ball. Prasidh's speciality remains providing the point of difference in the middle overs. The selectors and the team management have opted for the extra batter in Suryakumar Yadav purely on promise even though his List A record is not as good as his T20 exploits.

Squad: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-capt), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Mohammed Shami, R Ashwin

Key player: Of all the injured players, India were most desperate to get Bumrah back on the park. When they lost him on the eve of the T20 World Cup last year, they received confirmation that Bumrah is not replaceable. Capable of taking wickets in every phase of the game, he is also India's big hope at the death, which can be their weakness at times. Hearteningly for them, Bumrah showed no ring rust on return, and even seemed to have added a late and more consistent outswinger to his armoury.

Rising star: A bit of a misnomer because : A bit of a misnomer because Shubman Gill has already risen. ODIs happen to be his best format: he has already scored six centuries in 35 innings, including a double. Five of the centuries have come this year. He opens the innings and can bat through, which gives him the best chance to score runs by the bucketful. He is many people's bet to be the top scorer in this World Cup.