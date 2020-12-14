If New Zealand also sweep Pakistan, India will need at least four wins in eight Tests against Australia and England

There is a new No. 1 Test side in town. For the first time in their history, New Zealand sit atop the ICC Test rankings table after finishing a clean sweep of the series against West Indies with back-to-back innings wins.

In the immediate aftermath of their series win, there was some confusion as to whether New Zealand share the top position with Australia. The ICC rankings page showed them joint-top with 116 points, but it was last updated on December 13, a day before they wrapped up the second Test against West Indies at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. If you used the ICC website's predictor tool to feed in a 2-0 series win for New Zealand against West Indies, it took them two points clear of Australia.

Expect the ICC website to officially announce New Zealand as the new No. 1 side later in the day, which will be an achievement to savour for a side that doesn't get to play as much Test cricket as the Big Three do. As Trent Boult said, this was a result of the good work they started putting in in 2013 under the captaincy of Brendon McCullum, followed by Kane Williamson's side fine-tuning the attacking mechanisms put in place.

Since December 2013, New Zealand have won 22 Tests at home and lost just three, a dominance of their own conditions second only to India's. Over the same period, they have won away series in the West Indies and Zimbabwe and in the UAE against Pakistan, and drawn in England, Sri Lanka and in another series against Pakistan in the UAE. That they have toured only 10 times and played just 26 away Tests over this period is indicative of how unfancied they are commercially, and thus get limited opportunities.

This stay at the top of the rankings might not last if Australia dominate India in the upcoming home series, but New Zealand now have another realistic shot at a Test crown. The two wins over West Indies took them to 300 points from four series in the current World Test Championship cycle. If they repeat the 2-0 result against Pakistan later in the summer, they will end their cycle with 420 points from five series, which will leave India needing five wins out of their last eight Tests to deny New Zealand a place in the World Test Championship final to be played at Lord's in the 2021 English summer.

In a non-pandemic world, New Zealand would have also had to go and earn points in a series in Bangladesh, but because a few series couldn't be played the ICC had to change the qualification criteria from absolute points to a percentage of points contested. Or, in other words, points per series played. If New Zealand win both their Tests against Pakistan, they will end up with 84 points per series played or 70% of points contested.

By the time India - currently at 360 points from four series played - are done with their series against Australia and England, they will have contested six series or 720 points. They will need to go past 504 points to beat New Zealand's score of 84 points per series or 70% of the points contested. Each of their remaining Test wins now will be worth 30 points, and draws will bring them 10 points. Five wins or four wins and three draws will take them clear of New Zealand.

Australia remain favourites to make the final with 296 points from just three series contested and a home series against India to follow. Their tour of South Africa has not yet been announced, but even if it is to go ahead, Australia will need 125 points from the two series coming up to be assured of a place in the final. If the South Africa tour doesn't go ahead, two wins in the upcoming home series against India will seal a place in the Lord's final for them.