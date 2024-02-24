Cricket matches Bollywood's glitz and glamour at opening night of WPL 2024 in Bengaluru

A T20 debutant walks out with her team needing five off the last ball. She's just watched her captain fall, and is going to face a bowler high on confidence after taking two wickets in the first five deliveries of the final over. The odds are stacked against her. She sees the ball looped up a touch, takes two steps down the pitch, swings with all she's got, and bam: the ball flies towards wide long-on where the fielder thinks she has a chance, moving to her right and leaping, but the connection is clean. A last-ball six to seal a dramatic victory on the opening night of the season.

As WPL made its way to Bengaluru, so did the fans who flocked to the stadium in numbers. The opening ceremony, a star-studded event headlined by superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his crew of actors was as glitzy an affair as any the M Chinnaswamy Stadium has seen in recent memory.

Most of the stands opened for the public were packed to the rafters. The spectators screamed their lungs out and danced to their fullest when the opening ceremony played out, but also made sure to watch the cricket with equal enthusiasm. The least they would have expected was to witness a match that could match the vibe of the night. And last year's finalists Mumbai and Capitals did not disappoint.

It was like a boxing game. Both teams throwing punches, trying to assert dominance, looking for that one chance to gain the upper hand. They had their moments, but none could really do it for long. It was Mumbai with the first jab through Shabnim Ismail, who clocked 128.3kph on the bowling gun, while also taking out Shafali Verma, as Capitals struggled early.

Then came Capitals' reply in the form of 19-year-old Capsey, who struck Nat Sciver-Brunt for two fours off her first three balls to sort of say: what's the fuss, guys?

Capsey is a sucker for ice-cream, she also loves Prue Pizza. Another thing she loves is hitting boundaries. She struck 11 of them on Friday - eight fours and three sixes - during her knock of 75 from 53 balls to give Capitals the much-needed boost after a slow start. It wasn't the easiest surface to bat on early. Capitals head coach Jonathan Batty reckoned that with the pitch under covers for the opening ceremony, "it sweated a little bit and gave the Mumbai opening bowlers assistance".

Capsey, though, made sure that at no point did the run rate stall. She first stitched a 64-run stand with captain Meg Lanning for the second wicket and then added 74 off 40 balls with Jemimah Rodrigues. Capitals' run rate, languishing at 4.33 after the powerplay, jumped to 6.50 after ten overs, and 7.93 after 16, and much of it had to do with Capsey's onslaught. Marizanne Kapp's late cameo then took her side to 171 for 5. Advantage Capitals moving into the second dig.

S Sajana is surrounded by her team-mates after her last-ball heroics • BCCI

Mumbai had an unblemished record in chases in WPL 2023, having won each of their five matches. To keep the record intact in 2024, they had to come up with their highest-ever chase ever in WPL. And they couldn't have feared a worse start to their pursuit of 172.

Hayley Matthews, their first-season star fell second ball into the chase. Sciver-Brunt, their rock at No. 3, departed soon enough. Yastika Bhatia then threw a punch of her own. Naturally more of an accumulator than an aggressor, Bhatia started sedately, but lay into Annabel Sutherland and Shikha Pandey to race to 30 off 18 balls before raising her maiden T20 fifty off 35 balls. While she couldn't carry on much longer, Bhatia had laid the platform for the chase.

"When I went to bat today, I had the freedom. The MI management has given me the freedom to express my shots, and hit the through-the-line shots", Bhatia said after the game. "I just wanted that we have a good powerplay and play according to the situation."

At the other end was the Mumbai captain Harmanpreet Kaur , who was coming into the WPL with five single-digit scores in her last five white-ball innings. So she decided to change the narrative a bit.

She signalled her intentions with the most fluent cover drive but took charge only when Bhatia departed. With the required run rate hovering around the 10.66 mark, Harmanpreet struck Sutherland for back-to-back fours in the 15th over, and saved her best for last. She hit only one six in her innings off 55 from 34 deliveries, which was probably the most crucial of them all when she deposited Sutherland over wide long-on to reach fifty off 32 balls, and more importantly get the equation down to a manageable 12 off the last over. A big point for Mumbai.

With Harmanpreet going the way she was, it seemed to be advantage Mumbai at this stage, but Lanning had one last throw of the dice. She handed the final over, where Mumbai needed another 12, to offspinner Capsey, who had gone for ten runs in her first over. But this was her day, so of course she changed the course of the game when she had Pooja Vastrakar and Harmanpreet dismissed off the first five balls. Surely game, set, and match for Capitals, right?

Not so soon, said Sajana, also known as the "the Kieron Pollard of the Mumbai team" as she walked out to land the knockout punch and stun Capsey and Capitals, and leave the Chinnaswamy in a tizzy.

"She has been smacking sixes throughout the practice sessions. She showed what she had. Because of Sajana, I am standing here [as Player of the Match]," a beaming Harmanpreet said after the match.