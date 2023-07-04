Yash Dhull to captain India A in Emerging Teams Asia Cup

The tournament involves the A teams from the five Asian Full Member boards - Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka - as well as the senior teams of Nepal, Oman and UAE.

There is no age restriction on the players who can feature in this tournament, but India have named a squad with a distinctly youthful tinge, with all 15 players less than 23 years old. Four of the five standby players are Under-23s as well, with the Saurashtra wicketkeeper-batter Snell Patel the lone exception at 29. The squad, incidentally, was picked by India's junior selection committee chaired by former Karnataka keeper Thilak Naidu.