Jaiswal to continue playing for Mumbai in domestic cricket

Yashasvi Jaiswal will continue to be with Mumbai for the 2025-26 domestic season after the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) accepted his request to withdraw the no-objection certificate (NOC) to move to Goa.

"Yashasvi has always been a proud product of Mumbai cricket," MCA president Ajinkya Naik stated in a press release. "We have accepted Jaiswal's withdrawal NOC application and he will be available for Mumbai in the forthcoming domestic season."

In April, Jaiswal had sought an NOC to play for Goa, a move the MCA had found "surprising". But a month later, he wrote to them again , saying he had planned to relocate to Goa with his family, but that plan had since changed and he wanted to continue playing for Mumbai.

The 23-year-old has played for Mumbai since his Under-19 days. He made his first-class debut for Mumbai in 2019 and has since played ten first-class games for them, scoring 863 runs at an average of 53.93, which includes four centuries, two fifties and a highest score of 181 against Uttar Pradesh in 2022.

He had played for Mumbai in the recent domestic season, too, in a Ranji Trophy game against Jammu and Kashmir, which they lost at home. He was set to play in the semi-final against Vidarbha, but was ruled out after injuring his right ankle while training ahead of the game.