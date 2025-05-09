Jaiswal makes U-turn, wants to continue playing for Mumbai

Yashasvi Jaiswal has taken a U-turn, requesting the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to let him continue with Mumbai - and not move to Goa - for the 2025-26 domestic season. Jaiswal's case will be taken up by the MCA at its apex council meeting, approximately after a fortnight.

Jaiswal has written a formal letter to the MCA, stating that he had been planning to move to Goa and play for the state as his family was relocating there, but the plan had changed. Just over a month ago, Jaiswal had asked the MCA to issue him a no-objection certificate (NOC) to move to Goa, which the MCA had given him.

"He has written a letter to us, but we are in no hurry to take a decision on this because there is time for the next domestic season," MCA secretary Abhay Hadap told ESPNcricinfo. "He has said he has not submitted that NOC either with the BCCI or Goa [Cricket Association] yet."

Jaiswal's request to move from Mumbai to Goa had "surprised" MCA at the time.

Jaiswal was in action for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2025 but the tournament was suspended amid border tensions between India and Pakistan on Friday morning. After the IPL, his next assignment will be the five-Test tour of England, where the first Test is scheduled to start June 20. He played all 12 games for RR in IPL 2025 and was their leading scorer with a tally of 473, while averaging 43 and striking at 154.57, with five half-centuries. RR were, however, the second team to be knocked out of the playoffs race after Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Jaiswal, 23, has played for Mumbai since his Under-19 days. He made his first-class debut for Mumbai in 2019 and has since played ten first-class games for them, scoring 863 runs at an average of 53.93, which includes four centuries, two fifties and a highest score of 181 against Uttar Pradesh in 2022.