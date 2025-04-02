Jaiswal to move from Mumbai to Goa for 2025-26 domestic season

Yashasvi Jaiswal has switched states and will move from Mumbai to Goa for the 2025-26 domestic season. It is learned that the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) found it "surprising" when Jaiswal wrote to them about the transfer but issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) immediately.

Goa Cricket Association (GCA) secretary Shambu Desai confirmed to ESPNcricinfo that it was GCA which approached the India opener, who is counted among the best players in both international cricket as well as IPL where he plays for Rajasthan Royals. "We are developing a good squad for Goa and want to get the best talent available and hence we approached him (Jaiswal) recently," Desai said.

Jaiswal, 23, has represented Mumbai since his Under-19 days and is one of the most sought-after players from the younger crop. He made his first-class debut for Mumbai in 2019 and has since played ten first-class games for them, scoring 863 runs at an impressive average of 53.93, which includes four centuries, two fifties and a highest score of 181 against Uttar Pradesh in 2022.

In the 2021-22 season, he had smashed three successive hundreds in Mumbai's run to the final, where they lost to Madhya Pradesh. He has also scored 1296 runs across 25 List A games for Mumbai at an average of 58.90, along with 648 runs in 28 T20s at a strike rate of 136.42.

Jaiswal last played for Mumbai against Jammu and Kashmir in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season where he managed scores of 4 and 26. He was due to play in Mumbai's Ranji Trophy semi-final against Vidarbha in February, but was ruled out after injuring his right ankle during training ahead of the game. Jaiswal follows in the footsteps of Siddesh Lad and Arjun Tendulkar, both of whom made a switch from Mumbai to Goa during their careers.

Jaiswal made his India debut in July 2023 against West Indies where he thrashed 171 in his maiden innings and also added 209 against England the following year. While Jaiswal is a regular feature in India's Test and T20I squads, he has only played a solitary ODI so far. More recently, he was excluded from India's Champions Trophy squad but was part of the list of non-travelling substitutes.