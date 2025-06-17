Yorkshire sign Abdullah Shafique for Championship, T20 Blast

Abdullah Shafique , the Pakistan top-order batter, has signed a short-term deal to play for Yorkshire. Shafique will be available for two rounds of the County Championship in June, as well Yorkshire's final four Vitality Blast group games.

The 25-year-old has played 22 Tests for Pakistan, notching five hundreds and averaging 38.56 in the format, as well as 24 ODIs and six T20Is. In T20, he averages 29.36 with a strike rate of 134.43 and was recently the fourth-highest run-scorer at the PSL as part of the title-winning Lahore Qalandars team.

Shafique will arrive ahead of next week's Championship trip to face Division One leaders Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge, which will be followed by Yorkshire hosting Essex at York. He could also feature in both of Yorkshire's Blast fixtures against Lancashire.

"I'm immensely pleased to be afforded this opportunity with Yorkshire and I'm eager to join up with the team ahead of a big game against Nottinghamshire," Shafique said. "Headingley is a venue I've always wanted to play at and I'm excited to experience a Roses fixture which I've already heard will have an incredible atmosphere!

"There is so much history at this club, and I hope I can contribute on the pitch at what is a very important period of the season for the team."

Yorkshire had signed Australia allrounder Will Sutherland for the Blast and County Championship block in June/July. New Zealand fast bowler Will O'Rourke is also registered, having played seven out of an eight-game deal for the Blast, with Yorkshire originally hoping he would be involved in the Championship, too.

The club are currently second from bottom in Division One of the Championship, and bottom of the North Group in the Blast.

Anthony McGrath, Yorkshire's head coach, said: "Abdullah is another technically gifted, all-format player that we are delighted has signed with us. He has a tremendous skillset and has scored big runs at the highest level of the game.