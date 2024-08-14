Chahal to join Northamptonshire for One-Day Cup and first-class games

The club said that legspinner Chahal, 34, will link up with the squad ahead of Wednesday's trip to Canterbury for the game against Kent and then be available for the rest of the red-ball campaign.

In April 2024, Chahal became the first bowler in the history of the IPL to reach the mark of 200 wickets. He was one of four frontline spinners in India's 2024 T20 World Cup-winning squad, but did not get a game. Though the selectors continue to keep the senior legspinner on their list of back-ups, especially for the shortest format, this will give him an opportunity to stay match-fit and sharpen his red-ball game.