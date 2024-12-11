Zaman Akhter makes quick impression in England Lions' tour match

CSA Invitational XI 285 for 8 (Senokwane 79, Akhter 3-51) vs England Lions

Zaman Akhter's pace and bounce was the feature as the Gloucestershire quick claimed three wickets on the opening day of the England Lions' four-day match against a Cricket South Africa Invitational XI in Cape Town.

After Tom Lawes struck twice with the new ball - including the first delivery of the day - Akhtar made the most significant inroads as the hosts reached stumps at 285 for eight.

Akhtar broke a century stand for the third wicket when he found extra bounce off a good length and Jean du Plessis edged to James Coles at second slip. Nottinghamshire's teenage spinner Farhan Ahmed then claimed Lesego Senokwane, the leading run-scorer in the ongoing CSA 4-Day Series, when he miscued a swipe to Akhtar at mid-on after adding 79.

Skipper Dan Mousley and Coles both took a wicket each in the afternoon, but the Lions were made to toil before the reintroduction of Akhter in the final hour.

The 25-year-old produced a brutish short ball that Sinethemba Qeshile could only feather behind as he took evasive action after an eye-catching 73. From the next ball Matthew Boast popped a simple catch to backward point.