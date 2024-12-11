Matches (15)
Report

Zaman Akhter makes quick impression in England Lions' tour match

Gloucestershire fast bowler takes three wickets against CSA Invitational XI

ECB Reporters Network
10-Dec-2024 • 51 mins ago
England Lions took on a CSA Invitational XI in Cape Town to launch their tour, December 10, 2024

England Lions took on a CSA Invitational XI in Cape Town to launch their tour  •  Gallo Images/Getty Images

CSA Invitational XI 285 for 8 (Senokwane 79, Akhter 3-51) vs England Lions
Zaman Akhter's pace and bounce was the feature as the Gloucestershire quick claimed three wickets on the opening day of the England Lions' four-day match against a Cricket South Africa Invitational XI in Cape Town.
After Tom Lawes struck twice with the new ball - including the first delivery of the day - Akhtar made the most significant inroads as the hosts reached stumps at 285 for eight.
Akhtar broke a century stand for the third wicket when he found extra bounce off a good length and Jean du Plessis edged to James Coles at second slip. Nottinghamshire's teenage spinner Farhan Ahmed then claimed Lesego Senokwane, the leading run-scorer in the ongoing CSA 4-Day Series, when he miscued a swipe to Akhtar at mid-on after adding 79.
Skipper Dan Mousley and Coles both took a wicket each in the afternoon, but the Lions were made to toil before the reintroduction of Akhter in the final hour.
The 25-year-old produced a brutish short ball that Sinethemba Qeshile could only feather behind as he took evasive action after an eye-catching 73. From the next ball Matthew Boast popped a simple catch to backward point.
The four-day game is the Lions' only match of a three-week tour that has focused on providing the 19-player squad with individualised and high-quality training.

