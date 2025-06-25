Zimbabwe set to make Women's Championship debut during NZ tour

The three ODIs on the tour, scheduled for March 5, 8 and 11 in Dunedin, will be Zimbabwe's debut in the ICC Women's Championship, the primary pathway for World Cup qualification. Zimbabwe's inclusion has expanded the Women's Championship from 10 to 11 teams . The 2025-29 cycle, the fourth edition of the competition, will determine qualification for the 2029 World Cup.

During the 2025-29 cycle, Zimbabwe are scheduled to play four three-match ODI series at home - against South Africa, West Indies, Sri Lanka and Ireland - and four overseas - in India, Bangladesh and Pakistan, apart from the one in New Zealand.

This will be the first time Zimbabwe face New Zealand in Women's ODIs. Zimbabwe have played ODIs against six teams so far , of whom three - Bangladesh, Ireland and Pakistan - are Full Members.

Before the three ODIs, Zimbabwe will also face New Zealand in three T20Is on February 25, February 27 and March 1 in Hamilton. These matches will also be Zimbabwe's first against New Zealand in Women's T20Is.

"It is a proud and exciting moment for us as Zimbabwe Women prepare to compete at the highest level of the global game," Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) managing director Givemore Makoni said. "This is not only a testament to how far our women's cricket has come, but also a strong endorsement of our vision and investment in developing the women's game."