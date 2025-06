Australia, England, West Indies, South Africa to tour New Zealand in packed 2025-26 season

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) have announced a busy international schedule for both the men's (BlackCaps) and the women's (White Ferns) national teams. The men will host Australia, England, South Africa and West Indies across formats, while the women have 14 games lined up, against South Africa and Zimbabwe. All this, along with their respective World Cups: the women play the ODI World Cup through September and October in India and Sri Lanka and the men take part in the T20 World Cup early next year, also in India and Sri Lanka.

Australia, England and West Indies will visit New Zealand before Christmas for men's fixtures, with the T20 World Cup taking place soon after, followed by South Africa's tour, which will feature double-headers with the women's games. Australia will play three T20Is, all in October. The England series comprises three T20Is and three ODIs, starting in October and running into November. Then West Indies will feature in five T20Is, three ODIs, and three Tests to round off the tour, which starts on November 5 and runs till December 22.

The women don't have any fixtures scheduled before the ODI World Cup, and get into action in February 2026 with three ODIs and three T20Is beginning February and ending in March against Zimbabwe in what will be the team's first visit to New Zealand for a bilateral series.

This will be followed by the double-header T20I series against South Africa. Both the men and the women will play five T20Is between March 15 and March 25, and the women will then play a series of three ODIs between late March and early April.

This adds up to 46 days of international cricket across nine venues in New Zealand.

"It feels like a marquee summer," Kyle Jamieson said in a NZC statement. "The calibre of opposition means we'll be constantly tested for the duration of the season and that's what you want as a cricketer.

"It's great to have another three-Test series at home and I'm sure the fans will get in behind the Test team as they have in seasons gone by. It's always special to play in front of a home crowd and we're hoping Kiwis will get out in force to support us once again this summer."

Compared to the 25 matches, including three Tests, that the men will play, the women have 14 fixtures lined up.

"We can't wait for the international season and the chance to play in another ICC Cricket World Cup," Georgia Plimmer said. "We want to play as much cricket as we can, especially in front of our home fans and it's exciting to have a 14-game home summer to prepare for.

"It's great to see more T20I doubleheaders as they are such a great experience for teams and fans alike and it was awesome to see such strong crowds last season."

New Zealand men's fixtures

Against Australia

Oct 1 - 1st T20I, Mount Maunganui

Oct 3 - 2nd T20I, Mount Maunganui

Oct 4 - 3rd T20I, Mount Maunganui

Against England

Oct 18 - 1st T20I, Christchurch

Oct 20 - 2nd T20I, Christchurch

Oct 23 - 3rd T20I, Auckland

Oct 26 - 1st ODI, Mount Maunganui

Oct 29 - 2nd ODI, Hamilton

Nov 1 - 3rd ODI, Wellington

Against West Indies

Nov 5 - 1st T20I, Auckland

Nov 6 - 2nd T20I, Auckland

Nov 9 - 3rd T20I, Nelson

Nov 10 - 4th T20I, Nelson

Nov 13 - 5th T20I, Dunedin

Nov 16 - 1st ODI, Christchurch

Nov 19 - 2nd ODI, Napier

Nov 22 - 3rd ODI, Hamilton

Dec 2-6 - 1st Test, Christchurch

Dec 10-14 - 2nd Test, Wellington

Dec 18-22 - 3rd Test, Mount Maunganui

Against South Africa

Mar 15 - 1st T20I, Mount Maunganui

Mar 17 - 2nd T20I, Hamilton

Mar 20 - 3rd T20I, Auckland

Mar 22 - 4th T20I, Wellington

Mar 25 - 5th T20I, Christchurch

New Zealand women's fixtures

Against Zimbabwe

Feb 25 - 1st T20I, Hamilton

Feb 27 - 2nd T20I, Hamilton

Mar 1 - 3rd T20I, Hamilton

Mar 5 - 1st ODI, Dunedin

Mar 8 - 2nd ODI, Dunedin

Mar 11 - 3rd ODI, Dunedin