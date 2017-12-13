        <
          Indore to host second Ranji final in a row

          The Gujarat players pose with their maiden Ranji Trophy title ESPNcricinfo Ltd
          11:05 AM ET
          • ESPNcricinfo staff

          Indore's Holkar Stadium will host the Ranji Trophy final for the second year in a row. Last season, it was the venue of Gujarat's title-winning bout against Mumbai. This season's final will be played December 29 onwards.

          The two semi-finals will be played from December 17 to 21 with Pune playing host to Bengal and Delhi in a televised game, while Karnataka and Vidarbha will face off at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, with the match being available via a live stream.

          Defending champions Gujarat were knocked out in the quarter-finals this time by Bengal, who took a first-innings lead in the draw in Jaipur. The other three semi-finalists proceeded with the help of wins in the quarter-finals. Delhi beat Madhya Pradesh by seven wickets in Vijayawada, Vidarbha romped past Kerala by a massive 412 runs and Karnataka handed 41-time champions Mumbai an innings defeat in Nagpur.

