'We absolutely love playing Test cricket' - Kohli

At a time when Test cricket is competing for attention with the limited-overs formats, England and India played out an absolute classic at Edgbaston. Virat Kohli answered his critics with a breathtaking century. Twenty-year old Sam Curran announced himself in style. Ben Stokes turned it on when his side needed it the most, proving the longest format can still enchant. Here are the players' reactions at the end of a sensational four days of cricket.

It's lovely. It's the favourite format for me. It's the best format in cricket. We absolutely love playing Test cricket. People watching it as well should love it equally. They understand the game and there's nothing better than testing yourself over five days against top quality opposition and I'm sure every player playing Test cricket will vouch for that as well.

India's captain Virat Kohli

Anyone who says it's dead can just come and watch it on repeat.

England captain Joe Root

I have dreamt of this growing up. Playing Test cricket, in front of these big crowds, with all these players I've seen growing up. Stokesy, Jimmy, Broady, I'm just trying to learn a bit every day.

Man of the Match Sam Curran

Who would waste there time watching Test Match Cricket ehh,especially with @CurranSM coming on the scene,what a game for the youngster #gun — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) August 4, 2018

What a Test match — Eoin Morgan (@Eoin16) August 4, 2018

What a test match @edgbaston yet again! Congrats to the boys! Ridiculous win in the end! @englandcricket — Chris Woakes (@chriswoakes) August 4, 2018

You just don't get atmospheres like this in the White ball game ... #ENDvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 4, 2018

That's been a fantastic 3 days & 1 session .. Loved every single minute .. 2 teams giving it everything .. hope we have 4 more Tests exactly the same .. A Great 4 day Test Match !!! #ENDvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 4, 2018