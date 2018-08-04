        <
          'We absolutely love playing Test cricket' - Kohli

          10:00 AM ET
          • ESPNcricinfo staff

          At a time when Test cricket is competing for attention with the limited-overs formats, England and India played out an absolute classic at Edgbaston. Virat Kohli answered his critics with a breathtaking century. Twenty-year old Sam Curran announced himself in style. Ben Stokes turned it on when his side needed it the most, proving the longest format can still enchant. Here are the players' reactions at the end of a sensational four days of cricket.

          A brilliant advert for Test cricket - Root

          Joe Root was full of praise for his England side after they held their nerve to win the first Test at Edgbaston

          It's lovely. It's the favourite format for me. It's the best format in cricket. We absolutely love playing Test cricket. People watching it as well should love it equally. They understand the game and there's nothing better than testing yourself over five days against top quality opposition and I'm sure every player playing Test cricket will vouch for that as well.
          India's captain Virat Kohli

          Anyone who says it's dead can just come and watch it on repeat.
          England captain Joe Root

          I have dreamt of this growing up. Playing Test cricket, in front of these big crowds, with all these players I've seen growing up. Stokesy, Jimmy, Broady, I'm just trying to learn a bit every day.
          Man of the Match Sam Curran

