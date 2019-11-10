Toss Bangladesh opt to bowl v India

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah elected to field first after winning the toss against India in the series deciding third T20I in Nagpur. Mahmudullah said that they want to field first as India likes to chase in this format. Rohit Sharma, his opposite number, said that he would have wanted to bowl first too.

For the visitors, Mosaddek Hossain has been ruled out due to a groin injury, with Mohammad Mithun replacing him. The home side have strengthened their batting by bringing in Manish Pandey in place of allrounder Krunal Pandey.

India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 KL Rahul, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 Rishabh Pant (wk) 6 Shivam Dube, 7 Manish Pandey, 8 Washington Sundar, 9 Deepak Chahar, 10 Khaleel Ahmed, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal

Bangladesh: 1 Liton Das, 2 Mohammad Naim, 3 Soumya Sarkar, 4 Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), 5 Mahmudullah (capt), 6 Afif Hossain, 7 Mohammad Mithun, 8 Aminul Islam, 9 Shafiul Islam, 10 Al-Amin Hossain, 11 Mustafizur Rahman