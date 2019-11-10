        <
        >
          10/11Live
          3rd T20I (N), Bangladesh tour of India at Nagpur, Nov 10 2019
          Bangladesh require another 49 runs with 5 wickets and 27 balls remaining
          10/11Live
          3rd T20I (N), Bangladesh tour of India at Nagpur, Nov 10 2019
          Bangladesh require another 49 runs with 5 wickets and 27 balls remaining

          Bangladesh opt to bowl in series decider; India replace Krunal with Pandey

          Manish Pandey hit 525 runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy at an average of 105 Getty Images
          3:00 AM ET
          • The Report by Mohammad Isam

          Toss Bangladesh opt to bowl v India

          Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah elected to field first after winning the toss against India in the series deciding third T20I in Nagpur. Mahmudullah said that they want to field first as India likes to chase in this format. Rohit Sharma, his opposite number, said that he would have wanted to bowl first too.

          For the visitors, Mosaddek Hossain has been ruled out due to a groin injury, with Mohammad Mithun replacing him. The home side have strengthened their batting by bringing in Manish Pandey in place of allrounder Krunal Pandey.

          India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 KL Rahul, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 Rishabh Pant (wk) 6 Shivam Dube, 7 Manish Pandey, 8 Washington Sundar, 9 Deepak Chahar, 10 Khaleel Ahmed, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal

          Bangladesh: 1 Liton Das, 2 Mohammad Naim, 3 Soumya Sarkar, 4 Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), 5 Mahmudullah (capt), 6 Afif Hossain, 7 Mohammad Mithun, 8 Aminul Islam, 9 Shafiul Islam, 10 Al-Amin Hossain, 11 Mustafizur Rahman

          Match Coverage

          All Match News

          Bangladesh 2nd innings Partnerships

          WktRunsPlayers
          1st12Liton DasMohammad Naim
          2nd0Soumya SarkarMohammad Naim
          3rd98Mohammad MithunMohammad Naim
          4th0Mushfiqur RahimMohammad Naim
          5th16MahmudullahMohammad Naim

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices