          20/11Result
          5th T20I (N), India Women tour of West Indies at Providence, Nov 20 2019
          IND Women won by 61 runs
          Player of the Match
          Veda KrishnamurthyIndia Women
          Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy fifties give India 5-0 sweep over West Indies

          India women pose after winning the T20I series 5-0 Cricket West Indies
          Nov 19, 2019
          • ESPNcricinfo staff

          India women 134 for 3 (Krishnamurthy 57*, Rodrigues 50) beat West Indies women 73 for 7 (Knight 22, Patil 2-3) by 61 runs

          Veda Krishnamurthy produced the highest score of her T20I career, her unbeaten 57 along with 50 from Jemimah Rodrigues helping India women to a resounding 61-run victory over West Indies women in Providence to sweep the series 5-0.

          India were able to put up 134 for 3 on the board, and it proved way more than enough as Anuja Patil, in her 50th T20I game, returned outstanding figures of 3-1-3-2.

          India needed to recover from a poor start after they elected to bat, with the openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana dismissed for single-digit scores. But that only meant more time for Krishnamurthy and Rodrigues to influence the game. They put on a 117-run partnership, hitting seven fours together. It appeared to be a tough pitch for run-scoring, but Krishnamurthy rose above it. Of all the batters to face at least ten balls in the game, she was the only one with a strike rate above 100.

          India's bowlers made use of those conditions well, Patil picking up both her wickets in the fourth over to hurt West Indies in the chase.

          After that opening, which left the hosts 13 for 2, the spinners took over, each of Radha Yadav (1-10), Poonam Yadav (1-15) and Harleen Deol (1-13) picking up a wicket each. West Indies could barely get any momentum in the case; they were 31 for 4 in the 11th over and the game was pretty much done there. Kyshona Knight top-scored with 22 off 39 balls.

          India ended the tour having won nine out of ten matches as they continue their preparations for the T20 World Cup in February 2020.

          WI Women 2nd innings Partnerships

          WktRunsPlayers
          1st12Kyshona A KnightNY McLean
          2nd1CN NationKyshona A Knight
          3rd15Kyshona A KnightCA Henry
          4th3Kyshona A KnightHK Matthews
          5th22SA CampbelleKyshona A Knight
          6th10SA CampbelleSS Grimmond
          7th6SA CampbelleS Gajnabi
          8th4SA CampbelleAA Alleyne

