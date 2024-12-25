Winless in three years, Zimbabwe and Afghanistan set for rare Boxing Day Test

The keys to success, nonetheless, will still be best known by the experienced heads. Craig Ervine, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Blessing Muzarabani, Hashmatullah Shahidi and Rahmat Shah will all be there, but Rashid Khan has made himself unavailable due to personal reasons for the opening Test. He had originally made himself available for both Tests after recovering from injury; teen spinner AM Ghazanfar was added to the squad late on Tuesday to accommodate his absence.