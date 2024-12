Winless in three years, Zimbabwe and Afghanistan set for rare Boxing Day Test

Could 18-year-old AM Ghazanfar walk into the Test XI right away? A late addition to the squad, Ghazanfar has not played any first-class cricket, but his T20 average of 11.62 and ODI average of 13.57 makes him an exciting prospect for any form of cricket. He has been the flavour of the season in T20 leagues around the world, and he spun a web around Zimbabwe with figures of 3 for 9 and 5 for 33 in his last two ODIs. With teams likely to race against time in this Test, a spinner who can run through opponents is a deadly weapon.