Live
1st Test, Bulawayo, December 26 - 30, 2024, Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe FlagZimbabwe
(29.2 ov) 110/2
Afghanistan FlagAfghanistan

Day 1 - Session 2: Zimbabwe chose to bat.

Current RR: 3.75
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 60.4
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 39/1 (3.90)
Report

Zimbabwe bat against Afghanistan; six debutants across both teams

It's Afghanistan's maiden Boxing Day Test match and Zimbabwe's first at home since 1996

Sreshth Shah
26-Dec-2024 • 2 hrs ago
Sean Williams pulls during his 151 not out, Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, 2nd Test, Abu Dhabi, 5th day, March 14, 2021

Sean Williams will slot in Zimbabwe's middle order  •  Abu Dhabi Cricket

Toss Zimbabwe chose to bat vs Afghanistan
A total of six debut caps were handed out across the Zimbabwe and Afghanistan XIs after the hosts opted to bat in the Boxing Day Test of Bulawayo. Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine announced maiden Test caps for left-hand batter Ben Curran, brother of Sam and Tom Curran, and seam bowlers Trevor Gwandu and Newman Nyamhuri, while Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi named opener Sediqullah Atal, allrounder Azmatullah Omarzai and spinner AM Ghazanfar as the debutants.
For Afghanistan, Atal will slot in as opener, while Omarzai will shore up their batting from No. 5. Omarzai will also offer his medium-pace bowling, while right-arm offspinner Ghazanfar will partner left-arm wristspinner Zahir Khan and part-time left-arm spinner Zia-ur-Rehman. Rashid Khan was not available for selection; he had pulled out of the first Test owing to personal reasons.
As for Zimbabwe, their seam bowling is rather inexperienced with debutants Gwandu and Nyamhuri to bowl alongside Blessing Muzarabani. Brian Bennett and Brandon Mavuta were preferred for the lower-middle order, leaving both Sikandar Raza and Johnathan Campbell on the bench.
This encounter marks Afghanistan's maiden Boxing Day Test match and Zimbabwe's first at home since 1996. Neither side has won a Test in nearly four years, with their last Test victories coming against each other in March 2021. While sunny conditions welcomed both sides for the first ball, rain and thunderstorms are forecast for later in the day.
Zimbabwe: 1 Joylord Gumbie, 2 Ben Curran, 3 Takudzwanashe Kaitano, 4 Sean Williams, 5 Dion Myers, 6 Craig Ervine (capt), 7 Brian Bennett, 8 Brandon Mavuta, 9 Newman Nyamhuri, 10 Trevor Gwandu, 11 Blessing Muzarabani
Afghanistan: 1 Sediqullah Atal, 2 Abdul Malik, 3 Rahmat Shah, 4 Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), 5 Azmatullah Omarzai, 6 Afsar Zazai, 7 Shahidullah, 8 AM Ghazanfar, 9 Zia-ur-Rehman, 10 Naveed Zadran, 11 Zahir Khan
Sreshth Shah is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo. @sreshthx

Zimbabwe Innings
Player NameRB
J Gumbie
caught930
BJ Curran
bowled6874
T Kaitano
not out2064
SC Williams
not out118
Extras(lb 2)
Total110(2 wkts; 29.2 ovs)
<1 / 3>