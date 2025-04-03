NEP Under-19 vs AFG Under-19, 1st unofficial Youth ODI at Kathmandu, NEP-U19 vs AFG-U19, Apr 03 2025 - Live Cricket Score
1st unofficial Youth ODI, Mulpani, April 03, 2025, Afghanistan Under-19s tour of Nepal
Recent Performance
Last five matches
NEP Under-19
L
W
W
W
W
AFG Under-19
W
W
L
L
L
Head to headLast 5 Matches
NEP Under-19 won by 1 wicket (with 51 balls remaining)
03-Dec-2024
NEP Under-19 won by 1 wicket (with 32 balls remaining)
26-Jan-2024
AFG Under-19 won by 73 runs
10-Dec-2023
AFG Under-19 won by 3 wickets (with 75 balls remaining)
01-Oct-2018
AFG Under-19 won by 7 wickets (with 177 balls remaining)
17-Nov-2017
Match details
|Mulpani Cricket Ground
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|3 April 2025 - day (50-over match)