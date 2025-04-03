Matches (3)
IPL (2)
NZ vs PAK (1)

NEP Under-19 vs AFG Under-19, 1st unofficial Youth ODI at Kathmandu, NEP-U19 vs AFG-U19, Apr 03 2025 - Live Cricket Score

1st unofficial Youth ODI, Mulpani, April 03, 2025, Afghanistan Under-19s tour of Nepal
Prev
Next
Nepal Under-19s FlagNepal Under-19s
Afghanistan Under-19s FlagAfghanistan Under-19s
Tomorrow
3:45 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 00:58
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
Mulpani Cricket Ground
Series
Season2025
Match days3 April 2025 - day (50-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question