Live Report - Bangladesh vs India, Asia Cup

Live
Live Report - Bangladesh vs India, Asia CupBy Karthik Krishnaswamy
Thakur gets another
Bangladesh are crumbling here. Not the greatest of shots from Anamul Haque. He likes his horizontal-bat shots, but he pays the price for being a little over-eager. He'd stepped out a couple of balls earlier and pulled Thakur for four, and the bowler had shortened his length sufficiently for that. This ball isn't short enough, and it's swinging away from him, outside off. Ends up sending a top-edge ballooning high, and Rahul completes the catch after a brief jog.
Bangladesh are 28 for 3 in 5.4 overs.
�
�1
�1
�
Two down
Thakur hits back at Tanzid after being caressed for those two fours in his last over. And he gets him out in typical Thakur style. A not particularly threatening ball, short and seemingly pullable, but it seems to either stop on the surface or keep ever so slightly low, and Tanzid ends up bottom-edging into his stumps. Do not mess with the Lord.
Bangladesh 15 for 2 in 3.1 overs.
�2
�3
�5
�2
Shami strikes
Typical Shami wicket, and Litton Das is the man dismissed. Upright seam, a hint of movement back in from just outside off, and Litton is only half-forward to defend it. Zips through him before he can really fully bring his bat down, brushes his pad, and flicks his off bail.
Bangladesh are 13 for 1 in 2.1 overs, and Litton is out for a duck.
�3
�3
�4
�3
Tanzid timing
Shardul Thakur takes the new ball for India, and he's getting a bit of shape into the left-hander from over the wicket, but he's also pitching pretty full to get that shape. And Tanzid Hasan strokes him for two beautiful boundaries, back-to-back, between mid-off and extra-cover. Just leans into the ball, meets it with a full face, and doesn't even bother following through.
Last ball of the over brings a play and miss as Thakur bowls a wide tempter. Not as elegant this time, Tanzid just throws his hands at it and misses.
�1
�
�
�
India bowl, both teams ring in the changes
Rohit Sharma wins the toss, and elects to bowl first. "It's something we've not done in the tournament," he says. "We've not batted under lights, we've not chased."
Five changes for India. Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah are rested, while Tilak Varma, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna and Suryakumar Yadav come into the side. No Iyer, then. Rohit suggests Suryakumar might get a bowl today - which might be a necessity given there's no genuine sixth bowler with Hardik Pandya out. Tilak is another possible part-time option.
With Shardul Thakur at No. 9, India bat very deep today. Official word from the BCCI on Shreyas Iyer: He has "shown improvement but he is not yet fully fit."
Bangladesh make five changes too, by my count. Mohammad Naim, Mushfiqur Rahim, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Hasan Mahmud are out. Tanzid Hasan, Anamul Haque, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman and the debutant Tanzim Hasan Sakib are in. Tanzim is a 20-year-old right-arm seamer. I would think Litton Das will keep wicket with Mushfiqur Rahim out.
India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Ishan Kishan, 4 KL Rahul, 5 Tilak Varma, 6 Suryakumar Yadav, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Axar Patel, 9 Shardul Thakur, 10 Mohammed Shami, 11 Prasidh Krishna.
Bangladesh: 1 Litton Das (wk), 2 Tanzid Hasan, 3 Anamul Haque, 4 Shakib Al Hasan (capt), 5 Towhid Hridoy, 6 Shamim Hossain, 7 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 8 Mahedi Hasan, 9 Nasum Ahmed, 10 Tanzim Hasan Sakib, 11 Mustafizur Rahman.
�
�2
�
�3
Debut alert!
A sign that India are about to make quite a few changes today. Tilak Varma has received his ODI cap. He's not part of the World Cup squad, but he's looked extremely impressive in the T20I opportunities he's got so far, and perhaps India feel it's a good idea to get him some match practice in case a spot in the squsd opens up through injury.
�9
�3
�2
�
Super Four winds down
India are through to the Asia Cup final, and Bangladesh are out of contention. It’s the last match of the Super Four stage, and it’s a dead rubber, but it isn’t like there’s nothing at stake. For India it is, perhaps, a chance to rest some players and also give a few others who are part of their World Cup squad but haven’t seen much action lately – possibly Shreyas Iyer, who has recovered from the back issue that kept him out of the Pakistan and Sri Lanka games – a game. For Bangladesh, it’s been a tournament of missed chances. A big win over Afghanistan promised much, but that's remained their only win so far. They can still end on a bright note, though, and get some belief back before the World Cup.
The toss is in just under half an hour at Colombo, where the weather - for now - is clear. Long may it remain that way.
You can watch the Bangladesh vs India match LIVE in the USA on ESPN+.
�6
�4
�1
�4