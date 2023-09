Live Report - Bangladesh vs India, Asia Cup

Bangladesh are crumbling here. Not the greatest of shots from Anamul Haque. He likes his horizontal-bat shots, but he pays the price for being a little over-eager. He'd stepped out a couple of balls earlier and pulled Thakur for four, and the bowler had shortened his length sufficiently for that. This ball isn't short enough, and it's swinging away from him, outside off. Ends up sending a top-edge ballooning high, and Rahul completes the catch after a brief jog.