Live Report - Bangladesh vs India, Asia Cup

India are through to the Asia Cup final, and Bangladesh are out of contention. It’s the last match of the Super Four stage, and it’s a dead rubber, but it isn’t like there’s nothing at stake. For India it is, perhaps, a chance to rest some players and also give a few others who are part of their World Cup squad but haven’t seen much action lately – possibly Shreyas Iyer, who has recovered from the back issue that kept him out of the Pakistan and Sri Lanka games – a game. For Bangladesh, it’s been a tournament of missed chances. A big win over Afghanistan promised much, but that's remained their only win so far. They can still end on a bright note, though, and get some belief back before the World Cup.