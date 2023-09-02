Matches (8)
3rd Match, Group A (D/N), Pallekele, September 02, 2023, Asia Cup
India FlagIndia
Pakistan FlagPakistan
Today, 9:30 AM
53m
Updated 36 mins ago • Published Today

Live Report: India vs Pakistan, Pallekele

By Deivarayan Muthu

It's all happening

In the USA, you can watch the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match LIVE on ESPN+ in English and in Hindi.
The BBL and WBBL drafts will be held on Sunday evening (Australia time), and we will be running a LIVE BLOG for the developments there. You can check out Alex Malcolm's detailed BBL preview ahead of the event. Not to forget, it's the first time we will have a draft for the WBBL, so here's a bit more on that.
In the USA, you can watch the India vs Pakistan match LIVE on ESPN+. In English and in Hindi.
FYI - the commentary for this match is also available in Hindi and in Tamil.
Rain can't dampen the spirits of fans

Pakistan and India share boundaries, culture, music, language and food, but they rarely face each other in international cricket. This is why there is always a serious edge to this contest.
The last time the two sides came up against each other in ODI cricket was during the 2019 World Cup in Manchester in 2019. But this game could well be a portent for things to follow. They could now face each other three times in two-and-a-half weeks, if both teams make it to the Asia Cup final. Then, of course, India will host Pakistan in Ahmedabad in the World Cup next month. History will be made over the next few weeks. This Asia Cup encounter could well be the first step towards that.
And it’s quite fitting that Kandy, the hill city, which is home to the palace of the last king of the island, is hosting the cricketing kings of Pakistan and India. But the bad news is that there’s a bit of weather around, as you would have read on these pages. It hasn't dampened the spirits of fans, though.
A slight drizzle as covers come on

More updates, coz why not! Here's Fidel Fernando : From what I can tell, India and Pakistan will complete a match today, even if it is rain-reduced. It rarely rains all day in Pallekele at this time of year, but showers are frequent. However, Sri Lankan ground staff are almost indisputably the best in the world, and as such tend to ensure that short bursts of rain take minimal amounts of time out of the game. But, there is always a but, isn't it? Sudarshanan has just pinged to say that the covers are being rolled on to the pitch because of a very light drizzle.
Blue skies in Pallekele (for now)

12.45pm Hello, everyone. We are in early. Well, it is India vs Pakistan after all. The weather in Pallekele is in question as well. So, we've saved you all the Google searches and here's a quick update. It is quite clear, with blue skies right now and no rain, for now. There were brief spells of drizzle in the morning - one of them forced the ground to be covered at around 10:35am. But from about 10:45am, covers have been off and it has been sunny. Grey clouds are approaching but not the rain-carrying ones.
Match Coverage
