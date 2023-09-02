Live Report: India vs Pakistan, Pallekele

12.45pm Hello, everyone. We are in early. Well, it is India vs Pakistan after all. The weather in Pallekele is in question as well. So, we've saved you all the Google searches and here's a quick update. It is quite clear, with blue skies right now and no rain, for now. There were brief spells of drizzle in the morning - one of them forced the ground to be covered at around 10:35am. But from about 10:45am, covers have been off and it has been sunny. Grey clouds are approaching but not the rain-carrying ones.