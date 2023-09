BBL draft preview: availability key amid international and league clashes

Aside from some youth to balance out one of the oldest lists in BBL history, Renegades are definitely shopping for a world-class batter who could possibly keep as well. At pick 4, Quinton de Kock looks incredibly enticing if he hasn't already been taken. South Africa does have a T20I and ODI series against India at home in mid-December but de Kock's national commitments for bilateral series remain fluid. If he were not to play in those games, Renegades could get eight BBL games out of him before the SA20 given how the fixtures fall for Renegades which might be a better result than other platinum picks in his availability bracket. But picking him would be a gamble. Coach David Saker's England ties could see any of the star England batters targeted but they may have as little or less availability than de Kock early in the tournament due to a white-ball tour of the Caribbean. Jacks could be one of those, particularly with his offspin ability, but again availability will be a question.