BBL draft preview: availability key amid international and league clashes

The BBL season has been shortened but there will still be a squeeze on many of the leading names

Alex Hales and Rashid Khan will likely be retained, but Will Jacks is among the exciting England players with limited availability • Getty Images

The second BBL overseas draft takes place on Sunday, with each team able to sign up a minimum of two players and a maximum of three from the 374 who nominated themselves. ESPNcricinfo runs through how each squad is currently shaping up, and what each club will likely want from the draft.

Adelaide Strikers

Current list: Wes Agar, James Bazley, Cameron Boyce, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Travis Head, Henry Hunt, Thomas Kelly, Chris Lynn, Ben Manenti, D'Arcy Short, Matt Short, Henry Thornton

Last playing XI: Matt Short, Travis Head (capt), Alex Carey (wk), Adam Hose, Colin de Grandhomme, Ryan Gibson, Harry Nielsen, Cameron Boyce, Wes Agar, Harry Conway, Peter Siddle

Last season's overseas/retention options: Rashid Khan, Colin de Grandhomme, Adam Hose

Draft picks: 2, 10, 23, and 26

What might they want?



Strikers are almost certain to take long-time favourite Rashid Khan with pick 2 to the point where they inquired with other clubs about a possible pick trade, knowing they would use the retention on him. Beyond that, there are some clear needs for Strikers. Quality top and middle-order batting is their main target given Travis Head and Alex Carey are set to be unavailable for almost the whole season. A middle-order player who can bowl seam up would be ideal although given they will get overs out of both Matt Short and D'Arcy Short it is not critical.

Their domestic attack is reasonably well-balanced and has been set up to try and withstand Rashid not being available for the back end of the tournament due to his SA20 commitments. He looks set to only be available for the first seven games. But they will want more availability in their other picks and then to find a replacement for Rashid post-draft. Adam Hose and Colin de Grandhomme are both available again and showed glimpses at times last year, but they ultimately did not provide the run-scoring output needed to help Strikers reach finals. There may be others in the gold, silver or bronze band with full availability who could be of value.

Brisbane Heat

Current list: Usman Khawaja, Xavier Bartlett, Josh Brown, Max Bryant, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Will Prestwidge, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Swepson

Last playing XI: Josh Brown, Sam Heazlett, Nathan McSweeney, Jimmy Peirson (capt), Sam Hain, Max Bryant, James Bazley, Michael Neser, Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann

Last season's overseas/retention options: Sam Hain, Colin Munro, Sam Billings, Ross Whiteley, Tom Banton

Draft picks: 7, 15, 18, and 31

What might they want?



Like Strikers, last year's finalists have a very clear need for top and middle-order batters given they have a very strong home-grown attack that took them all the way to the final. They are set to be without Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne all season due to Test duty. At pick 7 they may need to use the retention options available to them if they want Sam Billings or Colin Munro . But both are only available for six to nine games which may not suit Heat. They would prefer longer availability in a platinum pick and the only player to fit that criteria who is not a retention player is Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Tom Banton is a non-platinum option who can be retained after playing for them previously but he is headed to the SA20 which reduces his availability to just six to nine games. They will likely target two batters with a preference for those who can handle the bounce and pace of the Gabba. Further down in the third or fourth round they may look for a power-hitting allrounder. They had Ross Whiteley last year and he is available for the whole season plus finals. They have lost local James Bazley to Strikers. An allrounder would deepen the batting and give them the option of playing their two local spinners.

Harry Brook could still get interest despite his other commitments • Getty Images

Hobart Hurricanes

Current list: Iain Carlisle, Tim David, Paddy Dooley, Nathan Ellis, Peter Hatzoglou, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade, Mac Wright

Last playing XI: Caleb Jewell, Zak Crawley, Mac Wright, Ben McDermott, Tim David, Matthew Wade (capt/wk), Faheem Ashraf, Joel Paris, Nathan Ellis, Wil Parker, Riley Meredith

Last season's overseas/retention options: Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Zak Crawley, Jimmy Neesham, Asif Ali, Sandeep Lamichhane

Draft picks: 3, 11, 22, and 27

What might they want?



One high-quality middle-order bat and a pace bowling allrounder are the two desires for Hurricanes to complement the local talent they have. Harry Brook and Will Jacks have both played for Hurricanes previously but do not qualify as retention options. However, either would make the batting look incredibly destructive but they are both only available for six to nine games with two England tours bookending the BBL and both look set to be part of at least one or both. Hurricanes' need for an allrounder could see them test out Sydney Sixers' mettle given Tom Curran and Chris Jordan could be available at pick 3. Sixers can't retain both so Hurricanes could pinch one of them, but they too are only available for six to nine games.

In the later rounds, Netherlands allrounder Bas de Leede might be a smokey given he impressed Hurricanes head of strategy Ricky Ponting in last year's World Cup but he also has limited availability. Shadab Khan , who is a retention option, would also fit nicely but he is also only available for six to nine matches. There is less of a need for an overseas spinner this year for Hurricanes after they signed two local spinners, Paddy Dooley and Peter Hatzoglou. There should still be other good all-round or batting options available with Hurricanes' second pick at No.11. Hurricanes look set to sign three overseas as they currently only have 12 on their local list so they could add some fast-bowling depth in the late rounds depending on how their first two picks go.

Melbourne Renegades

Current list: Nic Maddinson, Aaron Finch, Jake Fraser-McGurk, MacKenzie Harvey, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Peter Siddle, Jon Wells, Will Sutherland, Adam Zampa

Last playing XI Shaun Marsh, Martin Guptill, Sam Harper (wk), Aaron Finch (capt), Matt Critchley, Will Sutherland, Jon Wells, Tom Rogers, Corey Rocchiccioli, David Moody, Fawad Ahmed

Last season's overseas/retention options: Matt Critchley, Martin Guptill, Akeal Hosein, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Nabi

Draft picks: 4, 12, 21, and 28

What might they want?



Aside from some youth to balance out one of the oldest lists in BBL history, Renegades are definitely shopping for a world-class batter who could possibly keep as well. At pick 4, Quinton de Kock looks incredibly enticing if he hasn't already been taken. South Africa does have a T20I and ODI series against India at home in mid-December but de Kock's national commitments for bilateral series remain fluid. If he were not to play in those games, Renegades could get eight BBL games out of him before the SA20 given how the fixtures fall for Renegades which might be a better result than other platinum picks in his availability bracket. But picking him would be a gamble. Coach David Saker's England ties could see any of the star England batters targeted but they may have as little or less availability than de Kock early in the tournament due to a white-ball tour of the Caribbean. Jacks could be one of those, particularly with his offspin ability, but again availability will be a question.

The signing of Adam Zampa means a spinner is not as crucial as previous years for them but a spin bowling allrounder and or a second spinner would also be a good fit. Mohammad Nabi is available to be retained and Renegades could still hold their retention pick until later in the draft. There should be some other options as not many teams have that specific need given the general nature of the BBL pitches. Renegades play on unique surfaces at Docklands and Geelong where a second or third spin option can be very valuable.

Short-term impact? Haris Rauf has strong links with Melbourne Stars • Getty Images

Melbourne Stars



Current list: Scott Boland, Joe Burns, Hilton Cartwright, Brody Couch, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sam Harper, Campbell Kellaway, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell, Joel Paris, Tom Rogers, Mark Steketee, Marcus Stoinis, Beau Webster

Last playing XI Joe Clarke (wk), Tom Rogers, Campbell Kellaway, Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Beau Webster, Nick Larkin, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Luke Wood, Liam Hatcher, Adam Zampa (capt)

Last season's overseas/retention options: Trent Boult (not in the draft), Joe Clarke, Luke Wood, Haris Rauf

Draft picks: 1, 9, 24, and 25

What might they want?



Stars almost have too many needs to make a really clear-cut decision with pick 1. They would want the best player available in the draft but they do not have a spinner currently on their list after Zampa's departure and they have often played two international spinners at the MCG. Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Shadab might not be retained by other clubs and could be worth pick 1 but both have only nominated for six to nine games. Equally, there are likely to be some good spinners available in later rounds. New Stars recruit Sam Harper nominated his former Melbourne Renegades team-mate Akeal Hosein as a great option for the MCG but he too is only available for up to nine games.

They would also love a world-class fast bowler and/or an opener to complement the powerful middle order. Haris Rauf and Joe Clarke are both retention options, but it is doubtful Stars would use the first pick on either player. Rauf's availability would be a worry even though he is a Stars favourite and a proven performer. A powerful left-hander like de Kock could well be something Stars look at, but they don't need him to keep necessarily with the addition of Harper.

Perth Scorchers

Current list: Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Cooper Connolly, Aaron Hardie, Nick Hobson, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Mitch Marsh, Hamish McKenzie, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman

Last playing XI Stephen Eskinazi, Cameron Bancroft, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis (wk), Ashton Turner (capt), Nick Hobson, Cooper Connolly, Andrew Tye, Matthew Kelly, David Payne, Jason Behrendorff

Last season's overseas/retention options: Stephen Eskinazi, Faf du Plessis, David Payne, Adam Lyth, Tymal Mills, Laurie Evans

Draft picks: 8, 16, 17, and 32

What might they want?



The hat-trick-seeking defending champions will likely stick to their winning game plan and pass in the platinum round as they did last year which probably rules out the retention of Faf du Plessis . They may only need two overseas to complement their all-conquering local list and will pick for specific needs and full availability although they did pick three in the end last year. Another powerful, smart middle-order player might be a target in the gold or silver band. Laurie Evans was very popular in Perth and important for Scorchers in their 2021-22 title. Even after missing last year, he can be retained. He is available for all home and away games but not finals due to the ILT20. If they don't take Evans they will want a batter who can handle the extra pace and bounce of Perth Stadium. Stephen Eskinazi and Adam Lyth are both fully available for the season and finals and are also retention pick options.

Scorchers have historically recruited an overseas fast bowler despite their strong local contingent, in order to help manage workloads in a tournament of tight turnarounds and heavy travel. Tymal Mills is a retention option but he is now in the platinum band after they got him in the bronze band last year with pick 30, even though he didn't play in the end. Mills is the only platinum pick to make himself fully available for the whole season plus finals but at the same time, he still has ambitions of playing for England on the Caribbean T20I tour in December . Scorchers would love someone with extra pace to cover Jhye Richardson and Lance Morris if either have injury issues or international duties. But David Payne was very good last year and is fully available.

James Vince will likely be on Sydney Sixers' radar again • Getty Images

Sydney Sixers

Current list: Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Todd Murphy, Steve O'Keefe, Kurtis Patterson, Josh Philippe, Jordan Silk

Last playing XI Kurtis Patterson, Josh Philippe (wk), Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (capt), Jordan Silk, Hayden Kerr, Dan Christian, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Steve O'Keefe, Izharulhaq Naveed

Last season's overseas/retention options: James Vince, Izharulhaq Naveed, Naveen-ul-Haq, Chris Jordan, Tom Curran, Carlos Brathwaite

Draft picks: 6, 14, 19, and 30

What might they want?



Sixers face a tricky dilemma with their retention pick given three players who have been Sixers' favourites in James Vince , Jordan and Tom Curran are all platinum picks and the two bowling allrounders could well be sought after by Hurricanes. Sixers don't necessarily need another bowling allrounder. Even though Dan Christian has retired, Sean Abbott's development as a batter in the last 12 months means he could move higher in the order. They probably need a top-order batter like Vince more than Curran or Jordan given Steve Smith will likely not be available at all this summer due to Test duty. Vince is also available for all 10 home and away games, unlike the two allrounders.

They may target another fast bowler with some extra pace or unique skill to complement their locals. Izharulhaq Naveed bowled very well for them last season and is fully available again, including for finals. Carlos Brathwaite has also nominated for the draft having missed the last two seasons of the BBL. He played a key role in Sixers' last title in 2020-21 as a power surge bowling specialist and could be someone who they could trust again with a later pick but he is only available for six to nine games.

Sydney Thunder

Current list: Cameron Bancroft, Ollie Davies, Matt Gilkes, Chris Green, Liam Hatcher, Nathan McAndrew, Blake Nikitaras, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Gurinder Sandhu, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, David Warner

Last playing XI Matthew Gilkes (wk), David Warner, Jason Sangha, Ollie Davies, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Chris Green, Nathan McAndrew, Gurinder Sandhu, Usman Qadir

Last season's overseas/retention options: Rilee Rossouw, Alex Hales, Usman Qadir, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Draft picks: 5, 13, 20, and 29

What might they want?



It will be a shock if Alex Hales isn't Thunder's first choice or isn't retained by them if he is picked by Stars, Renegades or Hurricanes ahead of pick 5. He has full availability up until finals when he heads to the ILT20 and has no international commitments. He is the perfect fit for Thunder given David Warner might not be available until late in the tournament if he gets the Test match farewell he is hoping for.