The first WBBL draft: what will the teams want?

Scorchers will shape the draft with their retention pick but Thunder are the ones who can set it in motion. They have a lot of great players available and they definitely need high quality players and experience, particularly batters. They can prise one of Kapp or Devine from Perth with that No. 1 pick. Most around the league believe Kapp would be first-choice for any club. But if Scorchers retain Kapp then Thunder have a decision to make. Do they take Devine or do they look elsewhere? They also have pick No.9 which is likely to be a very good player and there is a chance Knight, a former Thunder player, might be available then too. Tammy Beaumont has nominated for a direct route outside the draft and may get to Thunder again so they may look to add another bowler if they can. If Ismail slips through then she might be another they would like to have back after her starring role in their last title in 2020. Amy Jones has also bypassed the draft to be directly contracted by a club and was Thunder's keeper last season. Thunder will need another keeper if they opt to sign Beaumont.