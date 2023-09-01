The first WBBL draft: what will the teams want?

Scorchers are the team most disadvantaged by the move to an overseas draft in the WBBL as they will have to choose between Kapp and Devine as to which allrounder to retain. The decision will shape the whole draft. Either way they go, they will lose a high-quality pace bowling allrounder who bats in the top four and will need to replace her with their second pick at 11. Depending on how the first 10 picks shape someone like Dottin could be available. They could also opt for a batter and back their local bowlers. Athapaththu has played for Scorchers previously and might also be available if Thunder or Renegades don't take her with their second picks. There is also a scenario where Knight and Taylor are still available at that pick.