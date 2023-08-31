Bangladesh bat first in Asia Cup opener against Sri Lanka; Tanzid Hasan debuts

Both teams have had multiple injuries to deal with in the build-up to the Asia Cup. While Sri Lanka are missing Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka, and Lahiru Kumara, Bangladesh are without Litton and Ebadot Hossain.

The conditions in Pallekele have seen heavy cloud cover, and there has been a weather warning issued for the Kandy district, which could mean a rain interruption at some point in the day. The pitch itself is expected to take some turn.