Bangladesh bat first in Asia Cup opener against Sri Lanka; Tanzid Hasan debuts
There has been a weather warning issued for Kandy, which could mean rain interruption at some point
Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bat against Sri Lanka, as Group B in the Asia Cup got underway in Pallekele, Kandy. Shakib Al Hasan said he wanted to get runs on the board on what looked a dry wicket, while Dasun Shanaka was happy to lose the toss and bat second with rain on the horizon.
For Bangladesh, there was a debut for Tanzid Hasan, who will be opening in place of the injured Litton Das. Mustafizur Rahman was a doubt with a knee niggle, but was passed fit, as he leads a three-pronged seam attack. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, went in with two seamers, one frontline spinner, and three allrounders.
Both teams have had multiple injuries to deal with in the build-up to the Asia Cup. While Sri Lanka are missing Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka, and Lahiru Kumara, Bangladesh are without Litton and Ebadot Hossain.
The conditions in Pallekele have seen heavy cloud cover, and there has been a weather warning issued for the Kandy district, which could mean a rain interruption at some point in the day. The pitch itself is expected to take some turn.
Bangladesh: 1 Mohammed Naim, 2 Tanzid Tamim, 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto, 4 Towhid Hridoy, 5 Shakib Al Hasan (capt), 6 Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), 7 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 8 Mahedi Hasan, 9 Taskin Ahmed, 10 Shoriful Islam, 11 Mustafizur Rahman
Sri Lanka: 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Dimuth Karunaratne, 3 Kusal Mendis (wk), 4 Sadeera Samarawickrama, 5 Charith Asalanka, 6 Dhananjaya de Silva, 7 Dasun Shanaka (capt), 8 Dunith Wellalage, 9 Maheesh Theekshana, 10 Kasun Rajitha, 11 Matheesha Pathirana