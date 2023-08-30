Shanaka stresses on 'good brotherhood' between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh

"There's a good relationship between the teams. We can't control the outside noise, but we have that respect"

Dasun Shanaka insists there is no bad blood against Bangladesh, but feels they can be "quick in the way they take decisions" • Getty Images

Bangladesh-Sri Lanka fixtures might have had a little more tension over the last few years, than they used to. And perhaps this match will add to the emotions.

Speaking ahead of their group match, Sri Lanka's captain Dasun Shanaka let slip that he thought Bangladesh's players might be hasty in their decision-making.

The question had been about Shakib Al Hasan , his Galle Titans team-mate in the recent Lanka Premier League (LPL).

Repeatedly in the press conference, Shanaka made clear that there was respect between the Sri Lanka and Bangladesh players, and that Bangladesh are a force to be reckoned with.

But the slip, which Shanaka tried to row back immediately, may perhaps offer a glimpse into how the Sri Lanka camp feels they can get in Bangladesh's heads. As the Asia Cup has lately become defined by its rivalries, there is plenty going on at the psychological level.

"There is an advantage in having been able to play with Shakib in the LPL," Shanaka said. "The Bangladesh players are sometimes a bit too quick in the way they take decisions."

The question that had prompted this answer had been about how playing in the same league might have given each national captain insights into how the other operated.

Shanaka, who paused after saying the previous sentence, went on to say the following: "I wasn't able to learn a lot because he isn't someone who speaks a lot. Although we played in the same team, we don't share a lot. When there's an Asia Cup coming up it's better not to give your plans away."

Elsewhere in the press conference, there were the normal appreciations of the opposition, as well as a knocking down of the idea that there was serious ill-will between these teams.

"The noise is outside," Shanaka said when asked about how the teams felt about each other. "Between the teams there's a good relationship. We can't control the outside noise. It's a good brotherhood. We have that respect."

Shanaka also spoke about the injuries that have plagued Sri Lanka's approach to this tournament. His team has essentially lost their entire first-choice attack aside from Maheesh Theekshana. Wanindu Hasaranga is out with a thigh strain, Dushmantha Chameera has a pectoral tear, Dilshan Madushanka has a tear in his obliques, and Lahiru Kumara has a side strain.