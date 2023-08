Litton Das ruled out of Asia Cup, replaced by Anamul Haque

Anamul, 30, last played an ODI for Bangladesh in December 2022 against India . In all, he has represented Bangladesh in 44 ODIs, in which he has scored 1254 runs at an average of 30.58, which includes five fifties and three centuries. In all those matches, he has either opened or come in at No.3. Anamul will serve as a back-up keeper for Mushfiqur Rahim and will join the team later on Wednesday.