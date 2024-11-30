Matches (14)
NZ vs ENG (1)
GSL 2024 (1)
SA vs SL (1)
ZIM vs PAK (1)
Abu Dhabi T10 (7)
WBBL (1)
U19 Asia Cup (2)
IND Under-19 vs PAK Under-19, 3rd Match, Group A at Dubai, U19 Asia Cup, Nov 30 2024 - Live Cricket Score
3rd Match, Group A, Dubai (DICS), November 30, 2024, Asian Cricket Council Under-19s Asia Cup
What will be the toss result?
IND19 Win & Bat
PAK19 Win & Bat
IND19 Win & Bowl
PAK19 Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
IND Under-19
W
L
W
W
W
PAK Under-19
W
W
W
W
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 05:05
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|YODI no. 1542
|Match days
|30 November 2024 - day (50-over match)