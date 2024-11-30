Matches (14)
NZ vs ENG (1)
GSL 2024 (1)
SA vs SL (1)
ZIM vs PAK (1)
Abu Dhabi T10 (7)
WBBL (1)
U19 Asia Cup (2)

IND Under-19 vs PAK Under-19, 3rd Match, Group A at Dubai, U19 Asia Cup, Nov 30 2024 - Live Cricket Score

3rd Match, Group A, Dubai (DICS), November 30, 2024, Asian Cricket Council Under-19s Asia Cup
PrevNext
India Under-19s FlagIndia Under-19s
Pakistan Under-19s FlagPakistan Under-19s
Tomorrow
5:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
What will be the toss result?
IND19 Win & Bat
PAK19 Win & Bat
IND19 Win & Bowl
PAK19 Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 05:05
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberYODI no. 1542
Match days30 November 2024 - day (50-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Asian Cricket Council Under-19s Asia Cup

Group A
TeamMWLPT
IND19----
JPN19----
PAK19----
UAE19----
Group B
TeamMWLPT
AFG19----
BD19----
NEP19----
SL19----
Full Table