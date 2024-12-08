Matches (12)
Final, Dubai (DICS), December 08, 2024, Asian Cricket Council Under-19s Asia Cup
Bangladesh Under-19s FlagBangladesh Under-19s
198
India Under-19s FlagIndia Under-19s
(35.2/50 ov, T:199) 139

B'desh U19 won by 59 runs

Player Of The Match
3/24
iqbal-hossain-emon
Player Of The Series
13 wkts
iqbal-hossain-emon
Emon, Hakim three-fors help Bangladesh defend U-19 title

The duo helped Bangladesh defend 198 as India went down by 59 runs in Dubai

ESPNcricinfo staff
08-Dec-2024 • 39 mins ago
Iqbal Hossain Emon picked three wickets to push India U-19 on the back foot, Bangladesh vs India, Under-19s Asia Cup final, Dubai, December 8, 2024

Iqbal Hossain Emon picked three wickets to push India U-19 on the back foot  •  ACC

Bangladesh U-19 198 (Hossan 47, James 40, Guha 2-29, Raj 2-41) beat India U-19 139 (Amaan 26, Raj 24, Hakim 3-8, Emon 3-24) by 59 runs
Iqbal Hossain Emon and Azizul Hakim bagged three wickets apiece as Bangladesh defended their U-19 Asia Cup title with a comfortable 59-run win against India in Dubai.
Chasing 199, India were bowled out for 139 in 35.2 overs, completing a horror Sunday that also saw the men's Test and women's ODI sides suffer big defeats.
Electing to field, fast bowler Yudhajit Guha cleaned up Bangladesh opener Kalam Siddiki relatively early for 1. Zawad Abrar struck two fours and a six in his 20 but fell to Chetan Sharma caught behind. Guha then struck again getting rid of captain Azizul Hakim with Bangladesh slipping to 66 for 3 in the 19th over.
Mohammad Shihab James and Rizan Hossan then stitched a 62-run stand for the fourth wicket to resurrect the Bangladesh innings, but wickets in quick succession wrested any momentum they had built.
James departed first on 40 dismissed by Ayush Mhatre in the 32nd over before Debasish Deba fell eight balls later to KP Karthikeya. Raj then bowled Hossan for 47 while Samiun Basir and Al Fahad fell in the space of an over as Bangladesh slipped from 128 for 3 in the 32nd over to 167 for 8 in the 42nd.
Wicketkeeper-batter Farid Hasan and Maruf Mridha added a crucial 30-run stand for the ninth wicket before Bangladesh were all out for 198 in the last over.
India, however, failed to get going in their chase from the outset. Mhatre departed in the second over bowled by Fahad while 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi fell in the fifth after hitting two fours. When C Andre Siddharth became Hossan's first victim, India found themselves struggling at 44 for 3 in the 12th over.
Captain Mohamed Amaan and Karthikeya added a brief 29-run stand for the fourth wicket, but soon Emon ushered a collapse and there was no way back for India. The medium pacer first had Karthikeya caught behind for 21 before striking two balls later to send back Nikhil Kumar for a duck. In his next over, he removed Harvansh Pangalia as India were reduced to 81 for 6 in the 23rd over.
That became 92 for 7 when Fahad removed Kiran Chormale giving 'keeper Farid his fourth catch of the innings. Amaan and Raj tried to delay the inevitable but once Hakim removed his opposite number in the 32nd over, the game was as good as done.
Hakim picked the last three wickets to spark jubilant scenes in the Bangladesh camp.
Iqbal Hossain EmonAzizul HakimBangladeshIndiaIndia Under-19s (Young Cricketers)Bangladesh Under-19sB'desh U19 vs IND Under-19Asian Cricket Council Under-19s Asia Cup

