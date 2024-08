Australia A 212 and 164 for 7 (de Broughe 58, Darke 54*, Mani 5-47) lead India A 184 (Sehrawat 40, Peterson 5-16) by 192 runs

The ball dominated on the second day between Australia A and India on the Gold Coast as Minnu Mani took her match haul to ten wickets, after Kate Peterson had taken five for the hosts to earn a narrow first-innings lead, but Maddy Darke ensured what could be a tricky chase.

Having taken a 28-run advantage, Australia A lost two wickets before scoring a run in their second innings with Mani striking in consecutive overs to remove Georgia Voll and Charli Knott - caught at slip and deep midwicket respectively - on her way to claiming the first four batters to fall.

Nicole Faltum edged behind and Tess Flintoff was bowled by a big-spinning offbreak that ripped between bat and pad.

However, Darke put together an unbeaten half-century to stretch the lead towards 200, adding 54 for the sixth wicket with Maitlan Brown before she became Mani's tenth wicket, smartly caught off the face of the bat at short leg.

Emma de Broughe also made a half-century in challenging conditions against India's spinners before being given caught behind off legspinner Priya Mishra although she did not seem convinced by the decision.

Earlier, India A had resumed on 100 for 2 but were soon in trouble as Peterson ran through the middle order. Her first wicket of the day came with a delivery that moved late to take Tejal Hasabnis' off stump and then it was further away swing that did for opener Shweta Sehrawat who was caught behind.

Peterson found herself on a hat-trick when Sajana Sajeevan got a leading edge to a full toss that looped up into the off side. Uma Chetry survived the next delivery but soon fell to Peterson as she edged to slip via a glance off the keeper.