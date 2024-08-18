Priya Mishra five-for guides India A to first win of Australia tour

India A 242 for 9 (Bist 53, Hasabnis 50, Brown 3-39) beat Australia A 72 (Mishra 5-14) by 172 runs

India A picked up their first win of their tour of Australia, with a massive 171-run victory in their third one-dayer, in Mackay on Sunday. Legspinner Priya Mishra , playing her first match of the tour, led with a five-wicket haul to bowl Australia A out for 72. Australia, however, won the series 2-1, and had clinched the T20s 3-0.

Asked to bat first, India A posted 243 for 9 following Tejal Hasabnis ' 50, Raghvi Bist 's 53 and handy contributions from Sajeevan Sajana and captain Minnu Mani down the order. At 43 for 3, Hasabnis and Bist put on a crucial 104-run stand for the fourth wicket to lift India A to a competitive total. Both hit seven fours each in their innings. For Australia A, fast bowler Maitlan Brown struck three times while Nicola Hancock and offspinner Charli Knott got two wickets each.

Australia A's chase got off to a poor start with fast bowler S Yashasri knocking out opener Knott for a 12-ball 11 in the fourth over. Captain Tahlia McGrath fell in the following over to Meghna Singh when she rattled her stumps. Mishra then weaved a web around the batters to knock them out inside 100.

The 20-year-old got a wicket off her first delivery, bowling out Maddy Darke for 22. From 48 for 2, Australia lost their next eight wickets for 24 runs inside 23 overs with Mishra dismissing wicketkeeper Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Kate Peterson and Hancock. Mishra returned figures of 5 for 14 in her five overs.

McGrath conceded that Mishra had some tricks that Australia A weren't ready for. "Not the way we wanted to finish off the white-ball series," she said after the game. "Coming in, we were talking about being clinical and walking away 6-0, so pretty disappointed with that. Fresh wicket today, we thought it probably turned a little bit more for the spinners than it did for the first two ODIs.

"India batted really well and at one stage we were looking on track for sort of that 300 mark. So we were happy with the way we pulled them back, but yeah, just didn't show up with the bat. Take nothing away from India, they bowled really well. Quicks up front and then that new leggie [Mishra] had some tricks that we probably weren't prepared for."